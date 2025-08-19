Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Asian Rich List shows value of migrant entrepreneurs to UK economy, says expert

Chris Blackhurst argued that “against the present backdrop of protests against immigration, the Asian Rich List illustrates that the UK has so much to be thankful for.”

Asian Rich List UK economy

Chris Blackhurst

Getty Images
Rithika Siddhartha
By Rithika SiddharthaAug 19, 2025
Rithika Siddhartha
See Full Bio

BRITAIN needs more talented migrants who can create jobs and wealth in this country, a media expert has said, citing evidence from the latest edition of Eastern Eye’s Asian Rich List 2025.

Writing in the Independent on Saturday (16), Chris Blackhurst argued that “against the present backdrop of protests against immigration, the Asian Rich List illustrates that the UK has so much to be thankful for.” He added, “It is hard to imagine where the economy, wider society, would be without the loyalty, tenacity and public spirit of those on the list and the ones ascending fast. We urgently need more like them, not less.”

Blackhurst is an experienced business journalist and was previously the editor of the Independent from 2011-2013.In his comment piece, he noted how businessman Surinder Arora is one the leading hoteliers in the UK, having arrived in this country with very little money.

Arora owns Renaissance Hotel at Heathrow, where he was employed as a waiter, as well as the Fairmont Windsor Park, the InterContinental in east London, near the O2, and Luton Hoo, which he is developing as a luxury golf and health spa. “Arora’s story typifies the members of this year’s Asian Rich List,” Blackhurst said, adding, “what characterises many is a strong work ethic, coupled with relentless drive and determination to succeed.”

He also cited the examples of former prime minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, whose father NR Narayana Murthy co-founded Infosys, the Indian IT giant.

Among other insights, Blackhurst noted the younger generation of Asian immigrants stepping up to take over the business empires built by their parents, such as the Arora’s son Sanjay and the Hinduja family. This year’s Asian Rich List includes 17 billionaires, while it is estimated the combined wealth of the 101 richest British Asians in the country is £126.26 billion, an increase of £6.22bn from the previous year.

Many Asians have made their mark in the hospitality and hotels sector. It was reported on Monday (18) that Arora has acquired the Ministry of Justice’s £245 million, with a view to revamping it into a luxury hotel in central London.

“Arora Group, owned by the billionaire Surinder Arora, has bought Queen Anne’s Mansions, near Buckingham Palace, from Land Securities, the FTSE 100 landlord,” the Times said, adding “the fourteen-storey building is fully let to the MoJ, which is due to move out in 2028 when its £15 million-a-year lease expires.”

The Hinduja family restored the former Old War Office Building in Whitehall into a luxury 120-room Raffles Hotel and with 85 serviced apartments.Another Asian businessman making headlines is Sharan Pasricha whose Estelle Manor, a country house hotel in Oxfordshire, was the venue for the wedding of Eve Jobs (the daughter of Steve Jobs) for her recent wedding.

Pasricha bought The Hoxton in London, in 2012 as well as Gleneagles in Scotland before transforming the hotel and golfing complex. While growing their wealth, many Asians are also committed to philanthropy, Blackhurst noted, among them Nirmal Sethia and Cyrus and Priya Vandrevala. Sethia provided funds for victims of the Grenfell fire and supports the Museum of London, while the Vandrevala couple are known for their work in mental health and are also patrons of Elephant Family.

immigrationsharan pasrichasurinder aroraasian rich list

Related News

Man sentenced for racist death threat emails to Rishi Sunak
News

Man sentenced for racist death threat emails to Rishi Sunak

Royal Navy names first Hindu chaplain
News

Royal Navy names first Hindu chaplain

Sikh men
News

Three arrested over alleged racial attack on elderly Sikh men

Suryakumar to lead India, Gill named Asia Cup vice-captain
Featured

Suryakumar to lead India, Gill named Asia Cup vice-captain

More For You

Shiv Katha at Siddhashram in memory of Air India plane crash victims

Shiv Katha at Siddhashram in memory of Air India plane crash victims

Mahesh Liloriya

London. A five-day Shiv Katha has begun at the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre to honour the victims of the tragic Air India crash, with prayers offered for their eternal peace. The programme, running from 18 to 22 August, is being led by HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji with recitations by PP Shri Jogi Dada, and attended by devotees and dignitaries from India and abroad.

Opening the Katha, Shri Jogi Dada called it both a spiritual gathering and a heartfelt tribute to the passengers of the Ahmedabad–London flight. “Mahadev’s darshan equals a pilgrimage. It is inspiring to see the younger generation engaging in bhakti, which is vital for preserving our heritage."

Keep ReadingShow less
Ashvir Singh Johal

Ashvir Singh Johal

Ashvir Singh Johal becomes first Sikh manager in British pro football

ASHVIR SINGH JOHAL has been named manager of Morecambe, becoming the first Sikh to take charge of a professional football club in Britain.

At 30, Johal is also now the youngest manager in England’s top five divisions. He takes over following the club’s recent takeover by the Panjab Warriors consortium and the departure of former boss Derek Adams.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sally Rooney

She criticised the UK government for what she described as eroding citizens’ rights and freedoms

Getty Images

Sally Rooney says UK terror listing won’t stop her support for Palestine Action

Highlights:

  • Author Sally Rooney says she will continue to back Palestine Action, despite the group being proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the UK.
  • Writing in the Irish Times, she pledged to use her book earnings and public platform to support the group’s activities.
  • The Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has defended the ban, citing security risks and evidence of violent action.
  • Palestine Action has targeted UK arms companies and was linked to an incident at RAF Brize Norton, causing £7m worth of damage.

Sally Rooney reaffirms support

Irish novelist Sally Rooney has said she will continue to support the pro-Palestinian direct action group Palestine Action, even after its proscription as a terrorist organisation in the UK.

In an article published in the Irish Times, the award-winning writer of Normal People and Intermezzo said she would keep using the proceeds of her work — including residuals from the BBC adaptations of Normal People and Conversations with Friends — to fund the group.

Keep ReadingShow less
Newcastle marks India’s 79th Independence Day

Senior civic leaders, academics, and business figures attended this landmark event

AMG

Newcastle marks India’s 79th Independence Day with first official Consulate-led event

Highlights:

  • First-ever official Indian Independence Day celebration hosted by the Consulate in Newcastle upon Tyne.
  • JM Meenu Malhotra DL, Honorary Consul General of India in England, led the event and hoisted the tricolour.
  • Cultural highlights included Mi Marathi Dhol Group, a classical dance by Madhura Godbole, and a Tamil flash mob by Spice FM.
  • Senior civic leaders, academics, and business figures attended, making it a landmark occasion for the Indian community in the North East of England.

Newcastle hosts first-ever official Independence Day event

The Indian Consulate in Newcastle upon Tyne hosted its first-ever official Independence Day celebration this week, coinciding with India’s 79th Independence Day. The event, hosted at the Civic Centre, coincided with India’s 79th Independence Day and was attended by a cross-section of civic leaders, academics, business representatives, and cultural figures.

Newcastle marks India\u2019s 79th Independence Day The Indian Consulate in Newcastle upon Tyne hosted its first-ever official Independence Day celebration this weekAMG

Keep ReadingShow less
Sadiq Khan open to meeting Trump, warns he is “not a force for good”
Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan open to meeting Trump, warns he is “not a force for good”

London mayor Sadiq Khan said he would be willing to meet Donald Trump, even as he warned the US president could be “inadvertently radicalising people” and was “not a force for good”.

The Labour politician dismissed Trump’s recent jibes during a visit to Scotland, where the president called him “a nasty person” who had “done a terrible job”. Khan said the remarks were “water off a duck’s back”, though at times they made him feel “nine years old again” and “in the school playground”.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us