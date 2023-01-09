Website Logo
From Avatar 2 to Drishyam 2, top films in theatres that are setting box office on fire

While filmmaker James Cameron’s big-ticket Avatar: The Way of Water has earned over a billion dollars within four weeks of its release, Ajay Devgn’s Bollywood film Drishyam 2 has also shown a strong hold at the box office.

Avatar 2 and Drishyam 2 Posters (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

2022 has come to an end but some of the films that hit screens in the last month of the year gone by are still dominating the box office. While filmmaker James Cameron’s big-ticket Avatar: The Way of Water has earned over a billion dollars within four weeks of its release, Ajay Devgn’s Bollywood film Drishyam 2 has also shown a strong hold at the box office. On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh’s medium-budgeted Marathi-language film Ved has stunned everyone with its collection. Here’s a list of the top recent films that have left cash registers jingling at the box office.

Avatar: The Way of Water

The latest James Cameron directorial Avatar: The Way of Water, which is a sequel to Avatar released in 2009, has pocketed an estimated collection of $1.708 billion by the fourth Sunday. However, reports say that the mega-budgeted film needs to earn a staggering $2 billion just to break even.

Drishyam 2

Fronted by Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, Drishyam 2 is a sequel to his 2015 hit Drishyam. The crime thriller film has completed a glorious run of 50 days at the box office. It has so far raked in over 2.38 billion at the domestic box office in India.

Ved

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza starrer Marathi-language film Ved is running bonkers at the box office. The film has earned around 3.30 million within ten days of its theatrical release. It is expected to surpass the lifetime collection of Sairat, which is the highest grossing Marathi film since its release in 2016.

