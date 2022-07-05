Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

James Cameron says he might pass on the baton to new director after Avatar 3: ‘I’ve got some other exciting things’

After completing work on the third installment, the filmmaker told a publication that he is considering handing over the series to another director.

James Cameron (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to Variety, for more than a decade, James Cameron has been intimately involved in the production of sequels to his 2009 blockbuster Avatar, and the filmmaker has revealed that he is considering leaving the world of Pandora behind for other projects in the future.

The first Avatar sequel, titled The Way of Water, will be released in theatres on December 16. A third film in the Avatar series was shot concurrently with The Way of the Water, and it is scheduled to be released in 2024.

While Cameron surely has plans for further Avatar storylines after those two films, he may not be at the lead for any future installments. After completing work on the third installment, the filmmaker told Empire that he is considering handing over the series to another director.

“The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming,” Cameron said. “I’ve got some other things I’m developing as well that are exciting. I think eventually over time – I don’t know if that’s after three or after four – I’ll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I’m also interested in. Or maybe not. I don’t know.”

Even so, Cameron expressed excitement about the potential to watch his grand plan for the Avatar saga come to fruition.

“Movie four is a corker. It’s a motherfucker. I actually hope I get to make it. But it depends on market forces,” Cameron said. “Three is in the can so it’s coming out regardless. I really hope that we get to make four and five because it’s one big story, ultimately.”

Cameron has walked away from the director’s chair for projects he has worked on for years, such as Alita: Battle Angel, which was eventually directed by Robert Rodriguez while Cameron remained on board as an executive producer and co-writer.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to join forces for Yash Raj Films’ biggest action…
News
From Shahid Kapoor to Farhan Khan and Taapsee Pannu to Anurag Kashyap, Shabana Azmi lists…
Entertainment
IMDb rates Minions: The Rise of Gru as a film full of severe s*x, nudity,…
Entertainment
No legal contracts can block Andrew Garfield’s return to Amazing Spider-Man 3, says former Marvel…
Entertainment
Chris Pratt hints at bidding adieu to MCU and Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, says…
Entertainment
‘Is gay love story a bad thing?’: Baahubali producer hits out at Oscar-winning Resul Pookutty…
HEADLINE STORY
Kaali poster showing Goddess smoking draws New Delhi’s ire; India registers protest with…
Entertainment
‘We have unilaterally decided to make changes to the song’: Khuda Haafiz Chapter…
Entertainment
Rajinikanth reviews Rocketry and calls it ‘a must-watch film’; Madhavan says, ‘I don’t…
News
Freida Pinto admits to taking ‘stereotypical’ roles after Slumdog Millionaire success to gain…
Entertainment
A beggar nails Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow look as he begs on…
Entertainment
Amber Heard approaches court seeking to overturn Johnny Depp’s defamation verdict
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
The final blow? UK PM Boris Johnson loses Rishi Sunak…
Pesticide storm in teacup: Excessive chemicals make brew ‘unfit for…
Priti Patel urges police to use new powers to counter…
Participation of Sikh delegations from UK and Australia in ‘controversial’…
Pakistani-origin doctor who referred to his colleagues as ‘beautiful things’…
NHS to trial the use of drones to fly cancer…