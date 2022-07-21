Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 21, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Margot Robbie takes home an eye-popping paycheque for Barbie; becomes the highest-paid actress

Her co-star Ryan Gosling has been paid the same amount, reports Variety.

Margot Robbie as Barbie (Photo credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) actress Margot Robbie is officially the highest-paid actress in Hollywood. And the film which has helped her attain the top spot is Warner Bros. Pictures’ Barbie for which she has reportedly been paid a hefty paycheque.

The 32-year-old Australian actor was paid a whopping USD$12.5million to star alongside Ryan Gosling in the much-anticipated live-action film, Variety reported on Wednesday.

Her co-star Gosling has been paid the same amount but Robbie may be paid more separately as she is also a producer on the film. She is bankrolling the project under her company LuckyChap Entertainment.

The Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood (2019) ranked very highly on the publication’s recent list of top Hollywood earners. Her latest earnings exceed her reported USD$10million salary for her latest blockbuster, Birds Of Prey in 2020.

Unsurprisingly, Tom Cruise tops the list. He is estimated to have netted over $US100 million for his latest release Top Gun: Maverick, which is currently on $US1.24 billion and still going strong at the box office. His deal for the film is said to also include a back-end percentage of digital rentals, DVDs, and streaming revenue.

Top movie salaries

  • Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick – $US100 million+
  • Will Smith, Emancipation – $US35 million
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers Of The Flower Moon – $US30 million
  • Brad Pitt, untitled Formula 1 drama – $US30 million
  • Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam – $US22.5 million
  • Will Ferrell, Spirited – $US20 million
  • Ryan Reynolds, Spirited – $US20 million
  • Chris Hemsworth, Extraction – $US20 million
  • Vin Diesel, Fast X – $US20 million
  • Tom Hardy, Venom 3 – $US20 million
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Joker 2 – $US20 million
  • Denzel Washington, Equaliser 3 – $US20 million
  • Jason Momoa, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom – $US15 million
  • Eddie Murphy, Beverly Hills Cop 4 – $US15 million
  • Chris Pine, Star Trek sequel – $US13 million
  • Steve Carell, Minions: The Rise of Gru – $US12.5 million
  • Margot Robbie, Barbie – $US12.5 million
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie – $US12.5 million
  • Millie Bobby Brown, Enola Holmes 2 – $US10 million
  • Timothee Chalamet, Wonka – $US9 million

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘Long tradition of storytelling in India, not being able to travel across borders has been…
Entertainment
No need for woman to play James Bond, says Ana de Armas
Entertainment
Doesn’t make sense at this time to call me or anyone else south actor: Dhanush
Entertainment
Bridgerton Season 3: Everything you need to know about Regé-jean page and Phoebe Dynevor’s Netflix…
Entertainment
No need for woman to play James Bond, says Ana de Armas
Entertainment
Check out what Karan Johar has to say about Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’
Entertainment
Mom-to-be Ashley Greene goes nude for her latest maternity shoot
Entertainment
‘I am done being the Harry Potter of Hindi Cinema’: Ranbir Kapoor on…
Entertainment
Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to headline Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next; makers to allocate more…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan took 4 years to attain a toned physique for Pathaan;…
Entertainment
Ryan Gosling shares what partner Eva Mendes thinks about him playing Ken in…
Entertainment
This Bollywood actor in talks to join Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Margot Robbie takes home an eye-popping paycheque for Barbie; becomes…
‘Long tradition of storytelling in India, not being able to…
Make alcohol packaging bland, put cigarette-style graphic health warning, say…
Ismail Mohamed, 24, charged over armed robbery of boxer Amir…
This shower habit could trigger heart attack even in young…
UK’s Border Force approach ineffective in tackling illegal Channel crossings:…