Margot Robbie takes home an eye-popping paycheque for Barbie; becomes the highest-paid actress

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) actress Margot Robbie is officially the highest-paid actress in Hollywood. And the film which has helped her attain the top spot is Warner Bros. Pictures’ Barbie for which she has reportedly been paid a hefty paycheque.

The 32-year-old Australian actor was paid a whopping USD$12.5million to star alongside Ryan Gosling in the much-anticipated live-action film, Variety reported on Wednesday.

Her co-star Gosling has been paid the same amount but Robbie may be paid more separately as she is also a producer on the film. She is bankrolling the project under her company LuckyChap Entertainment.

The Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood (2019) ranked very highly on the publication’s recent list of top Hollywood earners. Her latest earnings exceed her reported USD$10million salary for her latest blockbuster, Birds Of Prey in 2020.

Unsurprisingly, Tom Cruise tops the list. He is estimated to have netted over $US100 million for his latest release Top Gun: Maverick, which is currently on $US1.24 billion and still going strong at the box office. His deal for the film is said to also include a back-end percentage of digital rentals, DVDs, and streaming revenue.

Top movie salaries

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick – $US100 million+

Will Smith, Emancipation – $US35 million

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers Of The Flower Moon – $US30 million

Brad Pitt, untitled Formula 1 drama – $US30 million

Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam – $US22.5 million

Will Ferrell, Spirited – $US20 million

Ryan Reynolds, Spirited – $US20 million

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction – $US20 million

Vin Diesel, Fast X – $US20 million

Tom Hardy, Venom 3 – $US20 million

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker 2 – $US20 million

Denzel Washington, Equaliser 3 – $US20 million

Jason Momoa, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom – $US15 million

Eddie Murphy, Beverly Hills Cop 4 – $US15 million

Chris Pine, Star Trek sequel – $US13 million

Steve Carell, Minions: The Rise of Gru – $US12.5 million

Margot Robbie, Barbie – $US12.5 million

Ryan Gosling, Barbie – $US12.5 million

Millie Bobby Brown, Enola Holmes 2 – $US10 million

Timothee Chalamet, Wonka – $US9 million

