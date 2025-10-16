Priyanka Chopra owns London Diwali night in red as she praises women creators and keeps it real

Highlights:

Showed up in a killer red outfit and everyone was sneaking glances all night.

Snapped a pic with Anoushka Shankar, the sitar legend herself.

Got completely caught up in a close-up card magic trick.

Jetted in from other celebrations in New York and Delhi during a packed few weeks.

Priyanka Chopra was back in London for yet another Diwali shindig, this one thrown by Johnnie Walker and Rahul Mishra. Of course, there are already a ton of phone videos floating around. No surprises there. Anoushka Shankar was in the guest list too, and the photo they took together was iconic. Then there’s Rahul Mishra, obviously, and manager Anjula Acharia nearby. The whole place was done up with diyas and marigolds and looked festive and warm, not too staged. Felt like an actual party, not just another red carpet.

Priyanka Chopra shines in red at the London Diwali celebration Instagram/jerryxmimi





Card trick sequence

During the evening, Chopra spotted a magician performing card tricks at close range. Videos circulating online, shows her watching the demonstration with apparent concentration. At one point, she examines a playing card following a particular illusion. The interaction lasted several moments before she resumes conversations with other attendees nearby.





Guest conversations

Recorded exchanges include Chopra discussing creative work with female guests. She mentioned familiarity with their Instagram content, specifically acknowledging their projects. The conversation also touched on professional aspects before moving to other topics.





Travel schedule and professional plans

The London stop forms part of recent travel that included a New York Diwali event and Delhi visit for a friend's birthday. Currently she is preparing for Citadel's second season, along with The Bluff and preliminary work on SS Rajamouli's GlobeTrotter alongside Mahesh Babu. Her most recent screen appearance was in Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena.