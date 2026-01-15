Priyanka Chopra returns as a mother on a deadly killing spree in 'The Bluff' trailer

Highlights

The Bluff trailer shows Priyanka Chopra as a former pirate protecting her daughter



The film is set in the 19th-century Caribbean



Karl Urban plays the pirate hunting her down



The film streams on Prime Video from 25 February



A quiet start turns violent

The trailer for Priyanka Chopra’s new film The Bluff has been released. It introduces her as a former pirate living quietly with her young daughter in a remote home.

The opening scenes are calm, showing mother and child spending an evening together. That peace breaks when she senses men approaching the house. She hides her daughter in the basement and faces the intruders alone.

Outnumbered and close to losing, she is pushed to the edge when the attackers threaten her child. That moment changes everything. She fights back and kills the men who broke in.

Afterwards, when her shocked daughter looks at her, she says calmly, “I’m still your mother.” Later, when the child asks how she is so good at killing, she replies, “Your father didn’t marry me for my cooking.”

A past that will not stay buried

The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows a former female pirate whose past returns to haunt her. Her old life puts a bounty on her head and draws dangerous men to her door.

Karl Urban plays a feared pirate who leads the hunt for her. As more enemies close in, the story shows her fighting against impossible odds to keep her daughter safe.

Backing and release

The film is produced by AGBO Studios with Amazon MGM Studios. It marks another project between Priyanka Chopra and the studio after Citadel.

The Bluff will release on Prime Video on 25 February.