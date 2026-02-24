Priyanka Chopra says 'Boong’s' Bafta win proves stories from the margins matter

Highlights

Boong becomes first Indian winner of BAFTA Children’s and Family Film prize

Priyanka Chopra congratulates director Lakshmipriya Devi and team on social media

Bollywood figures including Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan join celebrations

Priyanka Chopra applauds milestone win

Priyanka Chopra has applauded the team behind Boong after the film made history at the BAFTA Awards, becoming the first Indian title to win the Children’s and Family Film category.

Sharing messages on Instagram, she congratulated the filmmakers, calling their work “incredible” and adding that stories of this kind should be seen, celebrated and remembered.

The win sparked a wave of reactions across the Hindi film industry Instagram/ priyankachopra

Industry voices unite in celebration

The win sparked a wave of reactions across the Hindi film industry. Alia Bhatt reshared a message from her production banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, describing the moment as a proud one for Indian cinema and summing it up with a single word, “Historic.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan also praised the film, calling it “absolutely brilliant”, while Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga highlighted the significance of Lakshmipriya Devi’s achievement, framing it as a milestone for women in filmmaking.

A story rooted in Manipur

Set in Manipur, Boong follows a young boy, played by Gugun Kipgen, who dreams of reuniting his family. Living with his single mother Mandakini, portrayed by Bala Hijam Ningthoujam, he sets out with his best friend to search for his missing father.

The film centres on themes of love, hope and resilience, portraying childhood innocence alongside the emotional ties that bind families together. These elements have resonated with audiences and earned the film international recognition.

With its BAFTA triumph and strong industry backing, Boong marks a significant moment for Indian storytelling on the global stage.