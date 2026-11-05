Regina Cassandra takes a dig at Dharma Productions over 'Kesari 2' promotions: 'They didn't even tag me'

Highlights

Regina Cassandra says Dharma Productions failed to acknowledge or tag her during the social media promotions of Kesari 2.

The actor questioned Janhvi Kapoor's comments about feeling uncomfortable with the portrayal of her character in Peddi.

Regina also raised concerns about the growing North-South divide in the Indian film industry.

Actor Regina Cassandra has spoken about her experience working with Dharma Productions during the promotions of Kesari 2, claiming that the production house did not acknowledge her despite her featuring in one of the film's songs. Her comments came while discussing Janhvi Kapoor's recent remarks about the portrayal of her character in Peddi and the challenges of working in Telugu cinema.

In an interview with India Today, Regina shared her views on actors speaking out against the way their characters are presented on screen. She said established performers should have the freedom to walk away from projects if they are uncomfortable with certain aspects of their roles. However, she also questioned why discussions about experiences in South Indian cinema sometimes contribute to a wider North-South divide.

Regina Cassandra questions Dharma Productions over Kesari 2 promotions

Regina recalled her experience with Dharma Productions during the promotional campaign for Kesari 2, in which she played the wife of Akshay Kumar's character.

The actor alleged that the production house did not acknowledge or tag her in its social media posts, despite her appearing throughout one of the film's songs.

She expressed disappointment over the decision and questioned why she had been left out of the promotional activity.

"Janhvi has spoken about being objectified on Karan Johar's show, the same Karan's Dharma Productions decided not to promote me in their film Kesari 2. Now, what am I supposed to call that? Objectifying what? That I'm a South-Indian? Till date I do not even know why they didn't. It is very strange. They shared that Kesari 2's song on Instagram and I am featuring in that song from start to finish, but they didn't even tag me," Regina said.

Her comments brought attention to the visibility of supporting actors during film promotions and the importance of acknowledging everyone involved in a project.

Regina responds to Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi comments

Regina also addressed Janhvi's comments about the criticism surrounding her character in Peddi, in which she stars opposite Ram Charan.

The film attracted criticism over the camera angles and the way Janhvi's character was presented, with some viewers accusing the makers of sexualising and objectifying her on screen.

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, Janhvi described the experience as "violating" and spoke about the difficulties she faced while filming without having access to a bound script or knowing how certain scenes would eventually be shot.

She also acknowledged that she could have used her position and privilege to raise concerns more firmly during the filmmaking process.

Responding to the discussion, Regina said actors who feel uncomfortable with their roles should consider leaving a project if they have the option.

"I feel like at the end of the day, if they feel uncomfortable, please walk out of the film. I don't think we should be put in a place where we say we didn't have a choice. This is not against a man or a woman. As a woman, it is very easy for me to take sides, I will obviously take the side of the woman, but I don't think any of us today, especially the examples that you gave, I don't think either of them are in a place where they can't walk out of a film, especially being who they are," she said.

Regina raises concerns about the North-South divide

The actor also expressed concern about comments made by North Indian actors about the South Indian film industry, arguing that such discussions could deepen divisions between the two industries.

"I really have a big issue with when a North Indian actor talks about South Indian cinema like that because you're making a North-South divide without you even realising it and that's absolutely wrong. There are different ways of handling this," Regina said.

Her remarks highlighted the importance of discussing individual experiences without generalising about an entire film industry.

Regina's comments have brought together two wider conversations in Indian cinema: the treatment and portrayal of female actors on screen, and the visibility and recognition performers receive during film promotions.