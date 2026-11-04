Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Judi Dench reveals Daniel Craig was behind M's death in James Bond's 'Skyfall'

Craig had also pushed for James Bond to die at the end of No Time to Die

Judi Dench reveals Daniel Craig was behind M's death in James Bond's 'Skyfall'

Dame Judi Dench has revealed that Daniel Craig was behind the decision to kill off her character

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranNov 04, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Judi Dench has revealed that Daniel Craig reportedly suggested killing off her character, M, in Skyfall.
  • The actress shared the detail in her new memoir, Is It Too Late to Make a Run for It?
  • Craig had also pushed for James Bond to die at the end of No Time to Die.

Dame Judi Dench has revealed that Daniel Craig was behind the decision to kill off her character, M, in the James Bond film Skyfall.

The actress, who played the head of MI6 across eight Bond films, shared the revelation in her new memoir, Is It Too Late to Make a Run for It?

Dench recalled being invited to London's Wolseley restaurant by producer Barbara Broccoli, her brother Michael G Wilson and director Sam Mendes, where they explained that her character would be killed off in the 2012 film.

“I was taken to the Wolseley restaurant by Barbara [Broccoli], Michael [G Wilson] and Sam [Mendes] – I don't think Daniel Craig was there – and they outlined the plot and told me they were going to bump me off,” she wrote.

She also addressed reports that she had cried after learning she would be leaving the franchise.

“Of course I didn't cry. Why on earth would I cry after 20 glorious years and eight Bond films – which, by the way, is one more than Roger Moore, the longest-running 007 to date,” she added.

However, Dench revealed that Craig had apparently suggested her character's death, writing: “Apparently, it was Daniel's idea to have me killed.”

Daniel Craig also wanted James Bond to die

Craig's reported involvement in M's death follows his earlier decision to push for a dramatic ending for his own version of 007.

The actor had previously revealed that he asked Broccoli whether Bond could be killed at the end of his fourth film. He reportedly raised the idea after the Berlin premiere of Casino Royale in 2006.

His final Bond appearance, No Time to Die (2021), ended with the character being killed in a missile strike, marking a significant departure from the franchise's traditional approach to the secret agent.

Judi Dench's 20-year James Bond journey

Dench made her debut as M in GoldenEye (1995), starring opposite Pierce Brosnan. She continued in the role when Craig took over as 007 in Casino Royale (2006).

Her final appearance came in Skyfall, in which M dies after being caught in an attack orchestrated by former MI6 agent Raoul Silva, played by Javier Bardem.

The film marked a major turning point for the character and the franchise, with Ralph Fiennes subsequently taking over as Gareth Mallory, who becomes the new M.

Dench's eight-film run as the head of MI6 remains one of the most memorable supporting performances in the James Bond series.

james bonddaniel craighollywoodjudi dench
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

shalini-adnani-movie
Entertainment

Shalini Adnani’s Our Share of Sand digs into the hidden cost of India’s building boom

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali questions traditions around marriage
Entertainment

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali questions traditions around marriage

hollywood-bollywood-women
Entertainment

From Hollywood to Bollywood, women filmmakers 'turn smaller budgets into bigger returns'

Chithra Jeyaram's documentary explores an Indian American couple's adoption journey
Entertainment

Chithra Jeyaram's documentary explores an Indian American couple's adoption journey

More For You

Salman Khan releases 'Teri Sexy Beauty' after 11-year singing break as 'Maatrubhumi' faces delay

The song opens with scenes of Salman entering a recording studio, putting on his headphones and singing

Getty Images

Salman Khan releases 'Teri Sexy Beauty' after 11-year singing break as 'Maatrubhumi' faces delay

Highlights

  • Salman Khan has returned to playback singing with Teri Sexy Beauty from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi.
  • The song marks his first playback singing release in 11 years, following tracks such as Hangover and Main Hoon Hero Tera.
  • Despite releasing five songs, Maatrubhumi is still awaiting a confirmed theatrical release date.

Salman Khan has returned to the microphone after an 11-year break from playback singing with Teri Sexy Beauty, a new song from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi.

Released on Wednesday (November 4) on the Salman Khan Films Music YouTube channel, the upbeat track features Salman alongside Chitrangda Singh, who plays his wife in the film. It marks the first time the two actors have been paired together on screen.

Keep ReadingShow less