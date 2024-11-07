Daniel Craig gives blunt response about next James Bond

His tenure as Bond was the longest in the franchise’s history

Daniel Craig. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BAFTA)

By: Pramod Thomas

IN A recent interview, former James Bond star Daniel Craig gave a blunt and indifferent response when asked about who should replace him in the iconic role.

Craig, 56, who played the British spy in five films from 2006 to 2021, made it clear that he has moved on from the franchise and is not concerned about its future.

When questioned by Variety about his preference for the next actor to do the job, Craig simply said, “I don’t care.”

This straightforward answer underscores the 56-year-old actor’s lack of interest in speculating about his successor, as he has seemingly put the Bond chapter of his career firmly behind him.

Craig’s tenure as 007 was the longest in the franchise’s history, surpassing even the legendary Sean Connery.

His gritty and intense portrayal of the character in films such as Casino Royale, Skyfall, and No Time to Die, received widespread critical acclaim and helped redefine the role for a new generation.

Craig’s final outing as Bond came in the 2021 film No Time to Die, marking the end of his tenure in the franchise.

Throughout his tenure as Bond, he has never shied away from voicing his opinions, even if they were unpopular or controversial.

As for the future of the Bond franchise, the search for the next Bond continues, with rumours swirling around potential candidates such as Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Some past Bond stars, such as James Pryce, Pierce Brosnan and George Lazenby, have voiced support for the 33-year-old Taylor-Johnson as the next 007. Reports have suggested the actor may have even impressed producers with a screen test.

However, Craig’s indifference suggests that he is not interested in weighing in on the decision, preferring instead to focus on his own career.

However, despite his iconic status, Craig appears to have moved on to other projects, including his role in the film Queer, directed by Luca Guadagnino.

When asked about the sex scenes in the film, Craig acknowledged the importance of having a director who can handle such intimate moments sensitively.

He said, “You need a director who has a sensitivity, a director who understands — to put it crassly — how to make it real.”