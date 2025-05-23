Did Aaron Taylor-Johnson just confirm James Bond rumours with his Omega deal?

Skip to content
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 23, 2025
Pooja Pillai

The search for the next James Bond might be nearing its end, and fans think the latest clue is too obvious to ignore. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who was long considered a top contender for the role, has just been announced as the new face of Omega, the luxury watch brand that’s been part of Bond’s look since GoldenEye in 1995.

The announcement, made by Omega on Instagram, shows Taylor-Johnson touring the brand’s headquarters in Switzerland. Fans quickly picked up on the Bond connection, with many commenting that this looks like a carefully placed breadcrumb. “What secret agent do we know wears an Omega?” one user asked. Others simply welcomed him with, “Hello, Mr Bond.”


Omega watches have been a signature accessory for James Bond for nearly 30 years. Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig both wore Omega during their time as 007, so this new partnership has naturally sparked talk that Taylor-Johnson is next in line.

The actor, best known for roles in Bullet Train, Kick-Ass, and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter, hasn’t confirmed anything. When asked earlier this year about the Bond rumours, he dodged the question, focusing instead on promoting his current projects. But he did speak highly of Omega, calling their craftsmanship “impressive” and the factory visit “awe-inspiring.”

Even his wife, director Sam Taylor-Johnson, teased the idea in a recent interview, saying he’d be “great” in the role. Former Bond Pierce Brosnan agrees, having worked with Aaron in the 2009 film The Greatest. Brosnan praised him as “charismatic” and “bold”—qualities essential for Bond and said he’d be an excellent fit.

Despite the excitement, the role isn’t officially his. Other names like Theo James, Henry Cavill, and James Norton are still in the mix, with betting odds shifting frequently. Amazon MGM now oversees the franchise, and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are driving the reboot forward, though no casting announcements have been made yet.

Still, if this Omega partnership is more than just a branding move, fans might already be looking at their new Bond. Whether it’s clever marketing or an actual hint, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is firmly in the spotlight.

