Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson the new 007? Pierce Brosnan backs him as a ‘great’ James Bond

Pierce Brosnan isn’t one for loud endorsements, but when it comes to Aaron Taylor-Johnson stepping into the shoes of James Bond, he’s quietly confident. The former 007,known for his sharp suits and steady hand in four Bond films between 1995 and 2002, believes Taylor-Johnson could handle the legacy.
“He’d be great,” Brosnan said reflecting on a time they worked together over a decade ago. The film was The Greatest, a family drama where Taylor-Johnson starred alongside Brosnan, Susan Sarandon, and Carey Mulligan. Even back then, the young actor stood out to him. “He walked onto that set and brought this intense energy with him,” Brosnan recalled. “He owned the space.”
From tuxedos to high-speed chases, Brosnan’s Bond era was pure cinematic cool Getty Images
Now 34, Taylor-Johnson has emerged as one of the top contenders in ongoing discussions about who will take over as Bond. While nothing’s confirmed, he’s been a favourite in speculative circles and Brosnan’s nod only adds weight to the possibility.
Behind the scenes, the Bond franchise is in new hands. Amazon MGM Studios now co-owns the rights, working closely with longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. As the next chapter of the spy saga begins to take shape, Brosnan has wished the team well and stayed mostly hands-off.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, a fan-favourite contender for 007, previously starred with Brosnan in The GreatestGetty Images
In the meantime, Brosnan has shifted gears himself. He stars in MobLand, a Paramount+ series set in London’s criminal underworld, with Helen Mirren and Tom Hardy playing central roles. As the ruthless family head Conrad Harrigan, Brosnan shares the screen with Hardy, someone he already knew through his son Sean. “Tom’s a powerful presence,” Brosnan said. “He reminds me of Sean—intense, kind, focused.”
Though they didn’t talk much during filming: “maybe two hours across five months,” Brosnan joked but the mutual respect is clear. Hardy returned the compliment, calling Brosnan “gracious, grounded, and completely professional.”
Brosnan in action as 007, bringing elegance and edge to the iconic roleGetty Images
Whether Taylor-Johnson gets to say, “Bond, James Bond,” remains to be seen. But if the man who’s been there and done it thinks he’s ready, it’s probably time to pay attention.