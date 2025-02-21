Jeff Bezos’ post on next James Bond shakes the internet after Amazon’s takeover of franchise

The fate of James Bond is now in new hands—Amazon, and Jeff Bezos has already taken to social media to ask fans: Who’d you pick as the next Bond?

In a major shake-up for the iconic James Bond series, Amazon MGM Studios has officially taken creative control of the franchise from the Broccoli family, who have steered the spy saga for over six decades.

The Broccoli dynasty, led by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, has decided to step back from producing the Bond films, handing over the reins to Amazon. While the duo will remain co-owners of the franchise, Amazon will now drive the creative direction of future projects, including the highly anticipated next Bond film.





The move is indeed a significant shift for the franchise, which has been a family affair since Albert “Cubby” Broccoli co-produced the first Bond film, Dr. No, in 1962. Barbara Broccoli and Wilson have been at the helm since the 1990s, overseeing hits like Casino Royale and Skyfall. However, with Wilson retiring at 83 and Broccoli focusing on other ventures, the time has come for a new chapter.

Amazon’s acquisition of MGM in 2021 gave the tech giant access to the Bond catalogue, but this new deal grants them full creative control. This opens the door for potential spin-offs, TV series, and a fresh approach to the Bond universe, similar to how Disney has expanded Star Wars and Marvel.

Fans have been eagerly speculating about who will replace Daniel Craig as 007, with names like James Norton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Theo James topping the list. Bezos’ tweet has only fuelled the excitement, with fans suggesting everyone from Henry Cavill to Idris Elba.

The delay in announcing a new Bond film has also left fans restless. It’s been four years since No Time to Die, and with no script, director, or star confirmed, the gap between films could break the franchise’s six-year record. Amazon’s takeover may speed things up, but it also raises questions about how the tech giant will handle the iconic spy’s legacy.

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, assured fans that the company is committed to honouring Bond’s heritage. “We are honoured to continue this treasured legacy and look forward to ushering in the next phase of 007 for audiences worldwide,” he said.

As Amazon prepares to redefine Bond for a new era, one thing is clear: the world’s most famous spy is entering uncharted territory. Whether this means more films, spin-offs, or a complete reinvention, the future of 007 is now in Amazon’s hands. And as Bezos’ tweet shows, the fans will have a lot to say about it.