Is Henry Cavill the 007 fans have been waiting for?

Henry Cavill tops the betting odds to become the next James Bond

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 03, 2025
The hunt for the next James Bond is picking up steam again, and this time, it’s The Witcher and Man of Steel star Henry Cavill who’s jumped to the top of the odds list. Bookmakers at William Hill now place him at 2/1, edging ahead of Theo James and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. But while the odds are shifting, the decision is far from final, and Cavill’s popularity might actually work against him.

Cavill’s name has floated around Bond discussions for years. He ticks most boxes: British, charming, good with action, and has proven spy chops in The Man from U.N.C.L.E., where he played the stylish Napoleon Solo. That film, originally based on a TV show co-created by Bond’s creator Ian Fleming, feels like a warm-up act for 007. Cavill’s calm charisma, tailored suits, and ability to land a punch and a one-liner make it easy to imagine him ordering a shaken martini, right?

Could Henry Cavill's charm and action skills make him the perfect 007Getty Images


But some insiders believe Cavill might be too polished, too famous, and, at 40, slightly outside the ideal age range. Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has made it clear in past interviews that they prefer someone who can grow into the role, usually someone in their early-to-mid-30s who isn’t already a global megastar. It’s how Daniel Craig was picked back in 2005.

That’s why actors like Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Theo James remain in strong contention. James, currently at 5/2 odds, impressed audiences in The White Lotus and is known for his smooth screen presence. Taylor-Johnson, at 5/1, is reportedly one of the few who’ve actually done a screen test.

Fans debate whether Henry Cavill is too famous to play the next James BondGetty Images


Others still in the running include Jack Lowden, Harris Dickinson, and James Norton, all younger, critically acclaimed, and less exposed to global fame. Then there are the wildcard picks like Revenge actor Josh Bowman, who’s been championed by crime fiction experts as a left-field yet potentially perfect choice.


For now, betting markets are just speculation. The official casting hasn’t been announced, and producers at Amazon MGM are keeping tight-lipped. Cavill might look the part, but whether he’ll actually be handed the keys to the Aston Martin is still anyone’s guess. Until then, fans can keep revisiting The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and dreaming of what could be.

