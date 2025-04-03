Rosamund Pike reveals mortifying James Bond love scene mishap: "I thought I was waxing Pierce Brosnan’s chest!"

Rosamund Pike has revealed a hilarious mix-up from her time filming Die Another Day alongside Pierce Brosnan. While shooting a romantic scene, the young actress believed she was accidentally waxing Brosnan’s chest, but the truth was far less painful.

During a recent conversation on David Tennant’s podcast, Pike spoke about her first major Hollywood role as Miranda Frost in the 2002 James Bond film. At just 22, she was still new to the industry and unfamiliar with some behind-the-scenes tricks of the trade, including the use of nipple covers and body tape during intimate scenes.

One particular scene involved Pike and Brosnan on a bed covered in faux fur. After filming a take, she noticed hair stuck to her body tape and immediately assumed she had been pulling it off Brosnan’s chest.

Rosamund Pike as Miranda Frost – The Bond actress thought she was accidentally waxing Pierce Brosnan’s chest during an intimate scene Getty Images









“I was mortified,” Pike shared. “I thought, ‘Oh no, with every take I’m ripping out this poor man’s chest hair.’”

For a few moments, she was convinced she had been unknowingly subjecting Brosnan to an impromptu waxing session. But after multiple takes, she finally realised the culprit was not the actor’s chest hair, it was the fake fur from the bed itself.

“I literally thought I was waxing the poor man’s chest,” she laughed.

Despite the initial panic, Pike recalled Brosnan as a complete gentleman throughout the process. Even with their significant age gap, Brosnan was 49 at the time, while Pike was in her early 20s, he remained supportive and professional, making the experience more comfortable for his co-star.

Rosamund Pike once refused to strip down for an audition to ensure she had control over her career from the start Getty Images









This wasn’t the only unusual moment Pike faced during her Bond journey. She also recalled an early audition experience where she was asked to drop her dress and appear in her underwear. Feeling uncomfortable with the request, she refused and instead insisted on performing in a gown she had brought from home.

That decision didn’t hold her back though. She secured the role and went on to build an impressive career, starring in films like Gone Girl, Jack Reacher, and Saltburn.

Rosamund Pike once mistook fake fur for Pierce Brosnan’s chest hair Getty Images





Meanwhile, speculation continues about the next actor to take on the role of James Bond, with names like Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Henry Cavill circulating as potential candidates. Brosnan himself has hinted that he wouldn’t be opposed to a return, joking that he could still pull it off “in a pinch.”