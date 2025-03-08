Will Pierce Brosnan return as James Bond? The actor finally responds

Pierce Brosnan has shared his thoughts on potentially returning as James Bond, saying he would be "interested" if the opportunity came up. However, the 71-year-old actor, who played 007 in four films between 1995 and 2002, also hinted that it might be time for someone else to take on the role.
Hollywood was shaken earlier this year when Amazon took control of the James Bond franchise through a deal with long-time producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. While the producers remain involved, Amazon now has the final say in the creative direction of the series. Since Daniel Craig’s final Bond film, No Time to Die, speculation has been going on about who will be the next 007. Although names like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Idris Elba, and Tom Hardy have been heard, no official announcement has been made.
American actor Pierce Brosnan attends a photocall on a beach promoting the latest James Bond film "Die Another Day" at the 55th Cannes film festivalGetty Images
When asked in an interview with GQ about the idea of reprising his role, Brosnan responded, "How could I not be interested?" However, he quickly downplayed the possibility, calling it a "romantic notion" and suggesting that it was "best left to another man."
Meanwhile, former Bond actor Daniel Craig has expressed his support for Broccoli and Wilson following the Amazon deal, stating his "respect, admiration, and love" for the long-time producers. He also wished Wilson a happy retirement and hoped to collaborate with Broccoli in the future.
Pierce Brosnan was asked about possibly reprising his role as Bond. He called the idea a “romantic notion” but admitted it’s best left to the next generation.Getty Images
Not everyone is thrilled with Amazon's involvement in Bond’s future. Filmmaker Osgood Perkins bluntly dismissed any interest in directing a Bond movie under Amazon’s control, expressing his disdain for Jeff Bezos. Similarly, actress Valerie Leon, known for her appearances in The Spy Who Loved Me and Never Say Never Again, voiced concerns that Bond films might lose their British essence under Amazon’s leadership. She noted that streaming dominance could mean fewer Bond movies making it to theatres.
While Brosnan’s comments have fuelled discussions, the future of Bond remains uncertain. Fans are still waiting to see who will carry on the legacy of the world’s most iconic spy.