Will Pierce Brosnan return as James Bond? The actor finally responds

Bhumi Pednekar (Actress): As women, I believe we have the power to shape our own narratives. You must believe in yourself, speak your heart and mind, and never let anyone make you feel less than you are. We live in a society where people try to bring strong women down, but strength comes from resilience, lifting each other up, and knowing that you are enough just as you are. The world is changing, and we are leading that change. So, dream big and take bold steps. When women support women, we create a future where everyone thrives.





Bhumi Pednekar

Rouble Nagi (Artist and philanthropist): Little girls with dreams become women with vision. On this International Women’s Day, remember that resilience and faith in divine timing will guide your journey. Life’s challenges are not roadblocks but stepping stones. Trust that everything unfolds as it should. Believe in your dreams, rise after every fall, and take action with purpose. Stay true to yourself, uplift others, and know that your vision has the power to shape the world. Keep going, keep growing.

Rouble Nagi

Harshdeep Kaur (Singer and musician): Always believe in yourself, no matter what. Identify your strengths and design your life on your own terms. As a woman, honestly, there is nothing in the world that you can’t do. Do whatever makes you feel happy. And above all, always strive to become a kind and good human being.

Harshdeep Kaur

Hema Malini (Actress and politician): Keep doing your work. Keep concentrating on what you are doing. So many obstacles will come, but have faith in yourself to overcome them. Don’t get caught up in what others are saying. You know what you are going to do and what you ultimately want to achieve. Have faith in yourself. You will achieve it.

Hema Malini

Aditi Mangaldas (Dancer/choreographer): The world is changing rapidly, and at times, it can be overwhelming. Remember that it’s not about keeping up, but living life to the fullest, with dignity, selfrespect, and the freedom to make your own decisions and follow your passion. Never forget that we hold up ‘half the sky,’ as mentioned decades ago by Gloria Steinem. Be passionate about what you do, and never accept situations that put you in a lesser position. We need to be treated equally and given opportunities to realise our dreams and passions. Also, stay deeply connected with your family and close friends, as they will surround you with love and create a supportive circle.

Aditi Mangaldas

Radhika Apte (Actress): Don’t do plastic surgeries. You’re beautiful! Everyone is beautiful. Don’t give in to your insecurities and go through so many changes. I think we’re all very beautiful people as we are. Hadiqa Kiani (Singer, actress, and humanitarian): Just be true to yourself. Don’t try to fake it or please others. Do whatever comes from the heart and give life a chance. Give yourself a chance to live this life because it has a lot to offer you. What we often do is create a fear of the unknown in our minds and don’t even try new things. So, it’s always good to step out of your comfort zone and explore life. It will offer you many wonderful things.

Radhika Apte

Rakul Preet Singh (Actress): My first and foremost advice to every young girl would be to follow their heart and choose a life they truly believe in. We often talk about self-love, independence, and monetary independence, but all of that stems from choosing the path you want to be on, and everything else falls into place. So, follow your heart and love yourself.

Rakul Preet Singh

Iram Parveen Bilal (Filmmaker): Self-love is not selfish, so learn to prioritise yourself and fill your cup before serving others. Create space for the things you love and don’t be ashamed to communicate your wants and needs. When you find the odds stacked against you, remember that it isn’t new information – there were queens before you who have already widened the path. Honour these trailblazers and light your path forward with their combined resilience. Don’t waste time trying to prove anything to naysayers; focus on building your allies and tribe. Move forward, show up, and claim space.

Iram Parveen Bilal

Ayesha Singh (Actress): The key advice I would give to young women and girls is to have your own definition of feminism. I think the best way to navigate today’s world is to be strong-headed, but at the same time, adjust and adapt to new challenges and situations, while being ambitious. Also, be kind towards others and find your own definition of how girls should be, rather than following others or going by the book, which has already been written. Love yourself and be yourself.

Dr Vindhya Vasini Persaud (Physician, politician, and humanitarian): As women, this is the time to be unencumbered by societal expectations, glass ceilings, and, most importantly, self-limiting beliefs. The truth? You can do it all! As someone who has navigated the realms of government, politics, medicine, religion, dance, drama, choreography, media, humanitarian, and social work, I can tell you that life is about inspiring hope, being authentic, and remaining grounded. Act in solidarity and uplift each other, knowing that you possess the resilience to transcend limitations. Your actions, no matter how small, can create ripples of change and lay the foundation for future success – for you and others. Be the authors of your narrative, write boldly, and dream expansively.

Zeenat Aman (Actress): Believe in yourself! Never stop believing. It is not always going to be easy, but perseverance is what matters. If you have passion for something, you can make it happen.

Zeenat Aman

Neelam Heera-Shergill (Founder of Cysters and activist): Your voice is powerful, use it. Whether in a school, boardroom, hospital, or your own home, never let anyone silence your experiences. Challenge the systems that weren’t built for you, take up space, and support others doing the same. Strength isn’t about having it all figured out; it’s about showing up, even when it’s hard. Keep going, keep questioning, and keep fighting for the world you deserve.

Neelam Heera-Shergill

Noreen Khan (Radio/TV host): As a young girl or woman navigating your way through life, my advice would be to invest in yourself—whether it’s education, learning new skills, or simply taking care of your body, mind, and soul. Try not to compare yourself to others, as everyone is on their own path. Instead, focus on you, your goals, and personal growth. Enjoy the journey, try not to take life too seriously, travel as much as you can, and finally, don’t worry too much about what ‘people’ might think.

Noreen Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan (Actress): It’s so important for young women and girls to believe in themselves and dream big. Don’t let anyone dim your light, because you’re capable of achieving incredible things. We all have the strength to break barriers, overcome challenges, and create our own paths. Empower yourself with education, confidence, and, most importantly, self-love. Your voice matters, your dreams are valid, and your kindness can inspire so much change. I definitely believe in women supporting women. When we uplift and encourage each other, there’s truly no limit to what we can achieve.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Anushka Rathod (Finance content creator and author): Financial independence is the biggest gift you can give yourself. It’s not just about making money, but knowing how to manage, grow, and protect it. Start small by tracking your expenses, learning about investing, and never hesitating to ask questions. Being financially aware gives you the confidence to make your own choices, whether it’s about your career, relationships, or life goals. The sooner you take charge, the more freedom you’ll have to live life on your own terms.

Anushka Rathod

Wamiqa Gabbi (Actress): Learn how to be kind and empathetic towards yourself, and then eventually towards everyone around you. Don’t let anyone dim your light. Believe in yourself and your dreams, no matter how big or small they are. The world might try to put you in a box, but remember, you have the power to break free and create your own path. Surround yourself with people who lift you up, and never stop learning. My father always told me that a good person keeps learning, even on their deathbed. The day you feel you know everything, know that you know nothing.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Onjali K Rauf MBE (Author, playwright, women’s and refugee rights activist): My advice to women and girls this International Women’s Day: Don’t do it. Don’t spend the precious days and years of your life bending, shapeshifting, and sacrificing every bit of yourself to please everyone else in your world. It’s just not humanly possible and will harm only you. I wish someone had told me decades ago that being ‘liked’ and being respected are two wholly different things – and that we must never conflate the two. Too many girls around the world are trained to become ‘yes’ women for life, often at great expense to their own careers, ambitions, visions, and even health. It’s time for that to end.

Onjali K Rauf MBE

Mina Anwar (Actress): Dare greatly, venture unafraid, and don’t worry about what other people think. As you get older, you care less and less about that. If we could start earlier as women, making sure that we feel we have a voice and not be silenced or made to feel as if our contributions don’t matter. Also, we’re entitled to have our opinions. I think it’s important to express yourself with love. Love everybody else and be a top-quality human being. If you can do that, the rest of it kind of works itself out.

Mina Anwar

Shameem Shakat-Hussain (Operations director at Muslim Women’s Network UK): I remember a point in my life where I wasn’t sure what I was doing with my career or life, and things were just ticking along. It was comfortable and safe but not remarkable. A good friend said something that changed my outlook: ‘You can carry on as you are, and that is okay, but if you want more, if you have dreams, you must take risks. It will be scary, and you may fail, but you may also succeed.’ So, my advice is: take risks, take big risks, flourish in the challenge, and embrace the opportunities. What’s the worst that can happen?

Shameem ShakatHussain

Ameera Ameerullah (Business entrepreneur and philanthropist): Don’t compare your journey to others because your paths are not the same. Start practicing self-care. In our journey, we often plan, restructure our lives, and restart many times even after getting knocked down repeatedly. This can leave us questioning our direction. Instead of fixating on why things don’t go as expected, view these moments as an opportunity to move in a better direction. Begin with purpose, believe in your abilities, and never underestimate your power. Your voice is a force for change.