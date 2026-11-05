Amrita Arora breaks silence on Ozempic rumours after 14kg transformation: ‘I let people say what they want’

Highlights

Amrita Arora has lost 14kg over the past few months and described her transformation as 'Redemption'.

The actor addressed speculation about whether she used weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro.

She said the journey was about regaining her confidence and feeling happy with herself.

Amrita Arora Ladak has addressed speculation surrounding her recent weight loss after undergoing a 14kg transformation over the past few months. The actor, who recently shared a picture of her changed appearance on Instagram with the caption 'Redemption', said the journey was about much more than her physical appearance.

The 45-year-old has attracted attention following her transformation, with some social media users questioning whether weight-loss medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro played a role. Responding to the speculation in an interview with HT City, Amrita said she was comfortable with people having their own opinions and did not feel the need to explain herself to everyone.

Amrita Arora responds to Ozempic and Mounjaro speculation

Speaking about the rumours, Amrita acknowledged that her transformation had come at a time when discussions around weight-loss drugs were widespread.

"Sadly, it has come at a time when all these words are flying around. I've been extremely petite since my early days and throughout my career… even after having two kids. It was only 2023 that I kind of fell off the rails, and that is what stuck weirdly most with people," she told HT City.

The actor added that the speculation did not bother her, as she had no control over what people chose to say.

"I let people say what they want to because they are going to say things regardless. It's all good," she said.

The emotional journey behind her 14kg weight loss

Amrita explained that her transformation was not simply about losing weight or achieving a particular figure. Instead, it represented an emotional and physical journey that helped her feel comfortable with herself again.

"It was about the emotional and physical journey I have been through to reach a place where I am just so happy to be in. I have got myself back to what and where I want to be," she said.

The actor also revealed that she approached the process as a personal challenge. Reflecting on the previous few years, she admitted that she had not been feeling her best.

"I took it as a challenge for myself. I was the worst version of myself for two to three years," she added.

Her description of the transformation as 'Redemption' reflected how much the experience meant to her beyond the physical changes.

Amrita Arora's family life

Amrita married businessman Shakeel Ladak in 2009. The couple have two sons, Azaan, 16, and Rayaan, 14.

Known for appearing in films including Golmaal Returns (2008) and Kambakkht Ishq (2009), Amrita has largely stayed away from the big screen in recent years.

Her latest comments have brought attention back to her personal journey, with the actor making it clear that her priority was feeling happy and comfortable with herself rather than responding to public speculation.