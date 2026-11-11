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Manoj Bajpayee warns Bollywood faces a different kind of underworld threat after Tiger Shroff incident

He expresses concern over celebrity security

Manoj Bajpayee warns Bollywood faces a different kind of underworld threat after Tiger Shroff incident

The actor believes Tiger Shroff was not the intended target of the firing

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranNov 11, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Manoj Bajpayee says the nature of criminal threats against Bollywood has changed significantly over the years.
  • The actor believes Tiger Shroff was not the intended target of the firing outside his Mumbai residence.
  • He expresses concern over celebrity security and hopes the situation becomes safer for the film industry.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has spoken about the changing nature of criminal threats against Bollywood following the firing incident outside Tiger Shroff's Mumbai residence.

The actor believes the current situation is very different from the underworld intimidation that troubled the film industry several years ago. He also pointed out that people caught up in such attacks may not necessarily be the original targets.

Manoj Bajpayee explains how criminal threats have changed

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bajpayee was asked whether the firing outside Tiger's residence indicated a return of the underworld threats faced by Bollywood personalities in the past.

He said the current situation should not be compared directly with earlier incidents, explaining that criminal activities and the methods used to carry out attacks had evolved.

"It will never go back to the same old time. That time, the industry was the target, right now, it’s not this time. The pace and definition of the crime has changed completely. Now, somebody is sitting somewhere else and sending their shooters to attack a target, and that target may even not be the real target," he said.

Tiger Shroff was reportedly not the intended target

Bajpayee also reflected on the firing incident outside Tiger's Mumbai home, suggesting that the actor had become involved in an attack that was allegedly intended for someone else.

According to reports about the investigation, the accused had allegedly been planning to target Salman Khan. They were also reported to have visited the residences of several other Bollywood personalities while gathering information, including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

Bajpayee said the incident highlighted how unpredictable such attacks could be, with people who were not originally targeted potentially finding themselves in danger.

"From Tiger’s incident, what has come to the fore is that he was not the target, but suddenly became one. The whole conversation was about these other stars who were the real target and now they have to surround themselves with utmost safety," he said.

Actor expresses concern over celebrity security

The actor acknowledged that the developments were a matter of concern for the film industry. However, he expressed confidence that the state government was monitoring the situation and taking precautions.

He hoped the security concerns would ease and that people, including those working in the entertainment industry, could go about their daily lives without fear.

"Yes, it is a matter of concern but one thing I know is that the state government is looking into it with a lot of concern. They are monitoring the situation and taking all the precautions. I just hope that things get better, comfortable and safer for all of us," he added.

Manoj Bajpayee's latest film

On the professional front, Bajpayee was last seen in Last Man In Tower, directed by Ben Rekhi.

The film is based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name. Sooni Taraporevala wrote the screenplay, while Juhi Chaturvedi penned the dialogues.

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