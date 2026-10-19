Tiger Shroff shooting suspects arrested: What the alleged Bishnoi gang threat to Salman Khan says

Highlights

Three suspects have been arrested in Rajasthan over the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai.

A social media post claiming responsibility for the attack warned that people working with Salman Khan could be targeted.

A separate audio message reportedly threatened Khan and his family, with police investigating the claims and the alleged gang connection.

Three men suspected of opening fire at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai have been arrested in Rajasthan, following an attack that has raised fresh concerns about threats against Bollywood personalities associated with Salman Khan.

The suspects were apprehended at Kota railway station on Monday (October 19) while travelling by train from Mumbai towards Delhi. Police are investigating their alleged roles in the shooting and whether they have links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The firing took place in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening (October 18), as Shroff was leaving a football ground. The actor escaped serious injury, but his driver and another driver travelling in an autorickshaw were injured.

What did the alleged Bishnoi gang message say?

A social media post attributed to individuals identified as Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu claimed responsibility for the shooting. The message alleged that Shroff had ignored warnings about working with Salman Khan and threatened further action against people in the film industry who continued to associate with the actor.

The post warned that others who failed to heed the alleged group’s demands could also be targeted. However, the claim of responsibility does not establish who ordered the attack or whether the alleged gang directed the suspects.

A separate audio message attributed to Pandit reportedly threatened Khan and his family, demanding that the actor apologise to Lawrence Bishnoi and the Bishnoi community. The speaker also warned Khan against relying on his security arrangements.

Police are examining the messages and investigating the alleged links between the suspects and the criminal network. The motive behind the shooting has not been conclusively established.

Why has Salman Khan faced threats linked to Lawrence Bishnoi?

The latest threats come amid a long-running dispute between Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi, who has repeatedly been linked to threats against the actor.

The hostility has been associated with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Bishnoi has cited the animal’s religious significance to the Bishnoi community in connection with his anger towards Khan.

In April 2024, gunmen opened fire outside Khan’s residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The actor was unharmed, and the subsequent investigation led to arrests and scrutiny of suspected links to the Bishnoi network.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was murdered in Mumbai in October 2024, with a social media post attributed to the Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility. Investigators examined alleged links to the network as part of the case.

The firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence in February 2026 also brought renewed attention to threats against prominent figures in the entertainment industry. Reports linked a subsequent claim of responsibility to individuals associated with the Bishnoi network, although the circumstances of each incident require separate investigation.

What happens next in the Tiger Shroff case?

Mumbai Police had formed 15 teams to trace the attackers following the shooting. Investigators examined CCTV footage, gathered forensic evidence and tracked the suspected escape route.

The three arrests in Kota mark a significant development, but investigators must still establish the suspects’ individual roles, identify anyone else involved and verify the alleged gang connection.

The incident has also prompted renewed scrutiny of security arrangements for Bollywood personalities, particularly Salman Khan, who has faced repeated threats in recent years.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have yet to establish conclusively whether the alleged Bishnoi gang ordered the attack on Shroff.