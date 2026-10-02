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Nushrratt Bharuccha returns for spine surgery after Bali accident: Team asks for ‘privacy and space’

The actress is set to undergo spine surgery

Nushrratt Bharuccha returns for spine surgery after Bali accident: Team asks for ‘privacy and space’

Nushrratt Bharuccha has returned to Mumbai in an air ambulance

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 02, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Nushrratt Bharuccha has been flown back to Mumbai after suffering a spinal fracture in Bali.
  • The actress is set to undergo spine surgery following her hospitalisation in Bali.
  • Her team has asked for ‘privacy and space’ as she focuses on her treatment and recovery.

Nushrratt Bharuccha has returned to Mumbai in an air ambulance after suffering a spinal fracture in a Bali accident. The actress, who had been receiving treatment in Bali, was brought back to India for further medical care and spine surgery.

Videos from her arrival in Mumbai show Bharuccha being taken away on a stretcher after landing. She was seen wearing hospital clothes, with an IV drip and a small tube in her nose as she was moved from the airport.

Nushrratt Bharuccha returns to Mumbai for surgery

Bharuccha was in Bali for a work commitment and had extended her stay by a few days when she was injured. She was subsequently admitted to hospital before being flown back to Mumbai for surgery.

Her team has requested privacy while the actress undergoes treatment and begins her recovery.

“We are grateful for all the concern and good wishes,” her team said, while asking people to give Bharuccha the “privacy and space” she needs at this time.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s upcoming projects

Despite the setback, Bharuccha has several projects lined up. She is reportedly set to star opposite Tiger Shroff in an upcoming film, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

The project also features Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav and is being produced by Vicky Jain under his banner VJ Frames.

Bharuccha was last seen in Ufff Yeh Siyapaa.

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