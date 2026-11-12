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‘Godzilla Minus Zero’: Can Japanese cinema give Hollywood’s biggest releases a run for their money?

Japanese cinema is making a powerful statement at global box office in the form of a giant monster

Godzilla Minus Zero

Godzilla Minus Zero roars into the global box office

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Bharath Sathyajith
By Bharath SathyajithNov 12, 2026
Bharath Sathyajith
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Highlights:

  • The Japanese sequel has beaten several major Hollywood releases at the North American box office.
  • Its $31.6 million opening weekend set a record for a live action foreign-language film.
  • The film has already earned around $63 million worldwide.

Godzilla Minus Zero has emerged as one of the biggest theatrical releases of the year, outperforming several Hollywood releases and setting a record in North America.

The Takashi Yamazaki directed film opened with an estimated $31.6 million in North America over the first weekend, securing top position ahead of Warner Bros' animated film The Cat In The Hat, which collected $20.5 million.

This achievement is significant because it marks the biggest opening weekend for a live action foreign language film in the region. The film also recorded a worldwide opening of approximately $63 million, showing that audiences are willing to turn out for international productions when they find something worth watching.

Its success comes at a time when Hollywood continues to compete for theatrical audiences, with Japanese productions increasingly finding space beyond their home market.

The sequel has also benefited from a wider North American release, reaching 3,254 cinemas through distributor GKIDS. Its IMAX screenings have added to the theatrical appeal.

Following the success of ‘Godzilla Minus One’

The film has another major benchmark in sight. Its predecessor, Godzilla Minus One, collected $57.1 million during its entire North American theatrical run in 2023. With Godzilla Minus Zero already approaching that figure, it is expected to overtake the earlier film's total next week.

Directed by Yamazaki, the sequel is set in 1949, as Japan attempts to rebuild after the devastation of war and Godzilla's earlier attack. However, a new threat puts the country's fragile recovery at risk.

With its impressive opening, Godzilla Minus Zero is not just expanding the franchise but also showing how international cinema can compete on Hollywood's biggest box office stage.

godzilla minus zerojapantheatrical releaseworldwide box officegodzilla
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