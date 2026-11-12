Shah Rukh Khan recalls childhood without a home: 'Perhaps that yearning stems from me not having a home'

Highlights

Shah Rukh Khan reflected on his childhood and explained why owning a home holds special meaning for him.

The actor spoke about buying Mannat and his desire to own homes in different cities.

He shared his thoughts at the launch of Shahrukhz Residences by Danube in Dubai.

Shah Rukh Khan has opened up about his emotional connection to owning a home, revealing that his childhood experiences shaped his desire to have a place of his own.

The actor was speaking at the launch of Shahrukhz Residences by Danube at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on November 11. Hosted by Karan Johar, the event also saw Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, attend. She has designed the penthouses at the Dubai Maritime City development.

Reflecting on why he feels drawn to owning property in different cities, Khan said the desire could be linked to growing up without a home.

Shah Rukh Khan on his childhood and owning a home

“Any city that I visit and I think it would be good to own a home here, but then my kids go: I can't have a home in every city in the world. Perhaps that yearning stems from me not having a home during my childhood,” he said.

The actor also spoke about buying Mannat, his iconic home in Mumbai. He explained that the decision was not necessarily the most practical one financially, but it was something he followed his heart to do.

Khan said it was “extremely humbling” to know that people would buy a home carrying his name.

His advice on buying a home

Sharing his thoughts on what makes a house meaningful, Khan said it should be a place where people can “regenerate in your home”. He also offered a message of encouragement to those hoping to own a property.

“When you want to buy a house, remember Allah will make it happen,” he said, adding: “Think big, believe big and trust in yourself.” The launch event also featured a performance by Khan, who danced to a song from his upcoming film King.