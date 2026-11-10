James Gunn and Peter Safran exit DC Studios as Marvel veteran Jeremy Latcham takes over

Highlights

James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as co-CEOs of DC Studios after four years, with the change taking effect on December 1, 2026.

Former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham has been appointed president and chief creative officer.

Gunn and Safran will return to their creative work but remain involved in projects including Man of Tomorrow and The Batman: Part II.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down from their leadership roles at DC Studios after four years, marking a major change for the superhero franchise as former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham prepares to take charge.

Skydance, which took control of Warner Bros. Discovery following its acquisition, has appointed Latcham as the new president and chief creative officer of DC Studios. He will assume the position on December 1, overseeing the company's film, television and animation projects.

Gunn and Safran took over the studio in 2022 with plans to bring DC's film and television projects under one creative vision. Although they are leaving their executive positions, both will continue working on selected projects as they return to their creative careers.

In a joint statement, Skydance chairman and chief executive David Ellison and co-CEO Ynon Kreiz praised the pair for their contribution to the franchise, saying they had launched a new era for DC Studios, transformed its foundations and developed a slate of projects they were proud of. They also welcomed Latcham's appointment, describing him as a longtime creative partner of Gunn and Safran.

Who is Jeremy Latcham?

Latcham brings considerable experience in superhero filmmaking, having been one of the earliest employees at Marvel Studios when he joined in 2004. He eventually became senior vice-president of production and development, working closely with Marvel president Kevin Feige during the development of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His credits include Iron Man, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Spider-Man: Homecoming. He also worked with Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), which helped establish the filmmaker as a major Hollywood director.

After leaving Marvel in 2017, Latcham founded his own production company and went on to produce films including Bad Times at the El Royale and Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. His appointment brings him back into a major superhero franchise, this time at DC, where he will oversee creative development, production, talent and strategy across film, television and animation. He will report to Skydance Motion Picture Group co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein.

Speaking about his new role, Latcham said DC's characters were among the most iconic in American popular culture and described the opportunity to lead the studio as an honour. He added that he wanted to bring their stories to the screen in ways that would appeal to longtime fans while introducing them to a new generation.

What happens to James Gunn's DC projects?

Gunn and Safran will continue to have creative involvement in several projects despite leaving their executive positions. Gunn's Man of Tomorrow, the sequel to Superman, is in post-production and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 9, 2027. The filmmaker is also involved in the television spin-off The People v. Gorilla Grodd, which has completed filming.

The pair will remain producers on The Batman: Part II, starring Robert Pattinson, which is scheduled for release in 2028. Gunn has also revealed that he is writing another DC film, although details about the project have not been disclosed. He indicated that the characters and stories established during their leadership would continue beyond their departure.

Reflecting on their four years at the studio, Gunn and Safran said they had set out to unite DC under one creative vision, restoring Superman to the centre of the franchise while developing new stories across film and television. They also expressed enthusiasm about returning to the creative work that initially brought them to the studio, including the next chapter of Clark Kent and Lex Luthor's story in Man of Tomorrow.

Why are James Gunn and Peter Safran leaving DC Studios?

The circumstances surrounding their departure remain unclear, with questions emerging over whether the pair chose to step down or were pushed out following the change in ownership.

The development is particularly notable because Ellison had previously appeared supportive of the duo. Before the leadership change, he visited the set of Man of Tomorrow, while Gunn and Safran had also presented their long-term plans for DC to the Skydance executive. Gunn had spoken positively about their relationship, telling The Hollywood Reporter that Ellison had been kept informed about their wider vision.

Their departure follows a mixed period for the DC franchise. Gunn's Superman, released in 2025, helped launch the new DC Universe and earned more than $618 million worldwide. However, Supergirl struggled both critically and commercially, while Clayface generated strong reviews and performed well at the box office.

With Latcham preparing to take over, attention will turn to how the studio develops its next phase and whether the long-term plans established by Gunn and Safran will remain intact under its new leadership.