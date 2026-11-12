‘Avengers: Doomsday’: 10 clues Marvel has dropped about its biggest superhero showdown

Highlights

Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and few X-Men stars are returning.

Doctor Doom's appearance and the Sentinel army have raised questions about his plans.

A surprise VisionQuest reveal has fuelled speculation about Scarlet Witch's comeback.

While Marvel Studios has kept much of the storyline under wraps, its character teasers, promotional footage and recent television developments have offered several clues about what could unfold.

Here are 10 hints that could be important before the film arrives.

1. Steve Rogers is back

Chris Evans' returning as Steve Rogers is one of the biggest surprises. His teaser showed him holding a baby and enjoying a quiet life, raising questions about his family and how he becomes involved in another battle.



The scene offers a very different picture of the character from the soldier audiences have followed for years. Fans are now wondering whether his peaceful life will be disrupted by the threat posed by Doctor Doom. His return could also have a major impact on the Avengers' efforts to reunite.

2. Thor has something personal to protect

Chris Hemsworth's teaser showed Thor praying for strength and protection for his daughter, Love. It suggests that the coming conflict could put his family at risk.



The moment gives the God of Thunder a more personal reason to enter the fight. Rather than simply defending the universe, he may also be trying to protect the life he has built with his daughter. It raises questions about how much he could lose if Doom's plans succeed.

3. The original X-Men are returning

Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and James Marsden are the familiar X-Men stars returning. Their involvement connects the earlier Fox films with the MCU and suggests mutants will have a significant part in the story.



Their appearances are particularly exciting for viewers who have followed the X-Men franchise for years. It also opens the doors to interaction between characters from different superhero universes. How these familiar mutants fit into the bigger picture remains unclear.

4. The Sentinels could spell trouble

Promotional footage featuring an army of Sentinels has caught fans' attention. Traditionally associated with hunting mutants, these machines could reveal how Doctor Doom intends to expand his power.



Their presence could put the returning X-Men in serious danger. It also raises questions about whether Doom is controlling the machines or using them as part of a much larger plan. Their role may help explain the scale of the threat facing the heroes.

5. Wakanda meets the Fantastic Four

Footage featuring Shuri, M'Baku and Ben Grimm hints at a connection between Wakanda and the Fantastic Four. How these groups come together remains one of the film's biggest questions.



Wakanda has played an important role in the MCU, while the Fantastic Four bring a new group of characters into the wider story. Their meeting could create an unexpected alliance as the threat grows. It may also give audiences a chance to see how different superhero teams respond to the same crisis.

6. Doctor Doom is an overwhelming threat

Robert Downey Jr's casting as Victor von Doom is another major talking point. Footage showing him overpowering Thor with ease suggests that even the MCU's strongest heroes could struggle against him.



Downey's return to Marvel in such a different role has also added to the excitement surrounding the film. Doom is not simply another enemy for the Avengers to defeat; his intelligence and ambition make him a formidable opponent. The big question is what he wants and how far he is prepared to go to get it.

7. The Fantastic Four could hold the answers

Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards and Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm could be central to understanding Doom's history. Their connection to Victor may explain why the villain has become such a dangerous figure.



Reed's scientific knowledge could also prove important in dealing with the larger threat. The Fantastic Four may have information that the other heroes do not, making them key players in the conflict. Their relationship with Doom could add a more personal dimension to the battle.

8. The multiverse remains important

Marvel's 15 title watchlist includes Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Deadpool & Wolverine. Their inclusion points towards the importance of alternate realities and timelines in the upcoming story.



These projects have already explored how events in one universe can affect another. Watching them could help fans understand the connections and characters that may become relevant in Doomsday. It also suggests that the film's story could stretch far beyond a single timeline.

9. Several superhero teams must unite

The returning cast includes members of the Avengers, Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four and X-Men. Bringing these groups together suggests that Doom's threat will require more than one superhero team to overcome.



Each group has its own history, abilities and relationships, which make their alliance complicated. Seeing characters who have never shared the screen before interact is also likely to be one of the film's biggest attractions. Whether they can put their differences aside may be just as important as their powers.

10. Could Scarlet Witch return?

The VisionQuest post credits scene has added another major talking point. It shows Doctor Doom approaching Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen, and telling her: "Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine."



The moment has fuelled speculation about Wanda's possible involvement in Doomsday and whether Doom intends to use her powers. Given the scale of her abilities, her return could change the balance of power in the story. It leaves fans wondering whether she will become an ally or someone caught between the two.

With familiar heroes, returning mutants and a powerful new villain, Marvel has left fans with a lot of questions. The biggest mystery is how all these storylines will come together when Avengers: Doomsday finally reaches cinemas.