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Zee's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Anu Malik and Kumar Sanu revisit the songs that shaped a generation of Bollywood fans

The composer looked back on his early struggles in the Hindi film industry

Zee's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Anu Malik and Kumar Sanu revisit the songs that shaped a generation of Bollywood fans

Malik reflected on the challenges he faced when he was starting out in the industry

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranNov 04, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Anu Malik returned to Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026 as a special judge for a few weeks.
  • The composer looked back on his early struggles in the Hindi film industry and the music of the 1990s.
  • Seeing Kumar Sanu on the show reminded Malik of recording the song Baazigar O Baazigar.

Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026 brought together two familiar names from Bollywood music as composer Anu Malik made a special appearance alongside singer Kumar Sanu.

Malik, who has been associated with the singing reality show in the past, returned as a special judge for a few weeks. His appearance also offered an opportunity to revisit the music and memories of an era that helped shape Hindi film soundtracks.

During the episode, Malik reflected on the challenges he faced when he was starting out in the industry, recalling a time when established composers such as R D Burman, Laxmikant-Pyarelal and Kalyanji-Anandji dominated the music scene.

Anu Malik remembers his early struggles in Bollywood

Malik recalled that he was around 18 or 19 when he was trying to establish himself as a composer. With several celebrated names already commanding the industry, getting even one song recorded was a major achievement.

He spoke about the hard work involved in finding opportunities and making a place for himself in Hindi film music.

The episode also brought back memories of recording in the 1990s. The presence of a 100-piece orchestra reminded Malik of the scale and atmosphere of music sessions from that period.

Kumar Sanu brings back memories of Baazigar

Seeing Kumar Sanu on the show reminded Malik of recording Baazigar O Baazigar, one of the memorable songs associated with the 1993 film Baazigar.

The appearance offered a nostalgic moment for viewers familiar with the music of 1990s Bollywood, when playback singers and composers helped create songs that remain popular with audiences.

A young contestant from Maharashtra also impressed Malik with a performance of Kali Kali Aankhen, another song associated with Baazigar.

Anu Malik returns for his fourth stint on the show

Malik's special appearance marks his fourth stint as a judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. This season features Shankar Mahadevan, Javed Ali, Neeti Mohan and Kumar Sanu as judges, with actor Shreyas Talpade hosting.

Speaking about his return, Malik said he had fond memories of being associated with the show and enjoyed meeting young singers with passion and potential.

He added that singing was not simply about technical skills such as sur and taal, but also about the emotion a performer brings to a song and the way it makes listeners feel.

The 2026 season continues to give aspiring singers a platform to showcase their talent, with grand performances, a 360-degree stage and more than 100 musicians and chorus performers adding to the musical experience.

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