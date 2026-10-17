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Zee’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Kumar Sanu’s emotional tribute to Alka Yagnik comes with a heartfelt wish

The singer expressed hope that his longtime musical partner would recover soon

Zee’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Kumar Sanu’s emotional tribute to Alka Yagnik comes with a heartfelt wish

The episode features several performances celebrating Sanu’s musical legacy

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 17, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Kumar Sanu became emotional while remembering Alka Yagnik during a special episode of Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.
  • The singer expressed hope that his longtime musical partner would recover soon and return to performing.
  • A contestant’s rendition of one of their best-known songs brought back memories of their celebrated partnership.

Kumar Sanu’s birthday celebration on Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa took an emotional turn when the singer reflected on his musical journey with Alka Yagnik and shared a heartfelt wish for her recovery.

The upcoming episode celebrates Sanu’s 69th birthday with performances of songs from his career. One rendition, however, prompted a particularly moving moment as the veteran singer remembered Yagnik, with whom he recorded hundreds of duets that became popular among Hindi film music fans.

Kumar Sanu hopes Alka Yagnik will recover soon

Contestant Gitashree Chowdhury performed Gawah Hai Chand Taare, originally sung by Sanu and Yagnik. The song brought back memories of their years working together, prompting Sanu to praise the contestant before singing a few lines himself as a tribute to his longtime singing partner.

Speaking about Yagnik’s health, Sanu said: “As many of you know, Alka ji is not keeping well, and that makes me very emotional. Some of the most romantic songs of my career have been with Alka ji, and her brilliance as a singer needs no introduction.”

He added: “I sincerely hope she recovers soon and returns to join us in front of all of you once again.”

Recalling their recording sessions and the musical moments they had shared, Sanu said it saddened him to know that Yagnik was unwell. He expressed hope that she would recover and audiences would once again be able to hear her voice.

Yagnik has been recovering from sensorineural hearing loss, a condition that affects hearing through damage to the inner ear or the nerve pathways connecting it to the brain.

A musical partnership that defined Hindi film songs

Sanu and Yagnik have recorded more than 500 duets together, creating a catalogue of songs that continues to resonate with listeners. Their romantic duets were a defining feature of Hindi cinema music in the 1990s, becoming familiar to generations of Bollywood fans.

Their collaboration brought together Sanu’s smooth, melodic style and Yagnik’s distinctive voice across numerous film soundtracks. The Sa Re Ga Ma Pa performance gave Sanu an opportunity to revisit that shared history and recognise Yagnik’s contribution to his career.

What to expect from Kumar Sanu’s birthday special

The episode features several performances celebrating Sanu’s musical legacy. It opens with Ae Kaash Ke Hum, followed by Durgesh Yadav’s rendition of Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai, with Sanu joining him on stage. Mir Zulfikar performs Der Na Ho Jaaye, while Kadamb Chauhan sings Tu Mile Dil Khile.

The current season also features a 360-degree stage, more than 100 musicians and an extensive chorus ensemble. Host Shreyas Talpade presents the performances and entertainment segments.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa airs on Zee TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30pm IST, which is 5pm BST while British Summer Time remains in effect.

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