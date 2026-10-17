Tamil composer Deva dies at 75: 10 unforgettable hits that defined his musical legacy

Highlights

Veteran Tamil composer Deva has died in Chennai at the age of 75.

Known as Thenisai Thendral, he helped bring Chennai’s gaana music into mainstream Tamil cinema.

From Rajinikanth’s Baashha to Ajith Kumar’s Aasai, his compositions shaped the sound of Tamil cinema across generations.

Veteran Tamil film composer and singer Deva has died at the age of 75, leaving behind a musical legacy spanning nearly four decades and more than 400 films.

Born Devanesan Chokkalingam, Deva became one of Tamil cinema’s most recognisable composers through his blend of catchy melodies, folk influences and gaana rhythms. Affectionately known as Thenisai Thendral, meaning a breeze of sweet music, he helped take Chennai’s street-music tradition to a wider audience through mainstream film soundtracks.

His music became closely associated with major stars, including Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar and Vijay. He was particularly known for composing the distinctive introductory music that accompanied Rajinikanth’s on-screen appearances, helping establish a musical identity for the superstar.

Deva died in Chennai on Saturday (17 October). Reports said he had been taken to hospital that morning after experiencing chest pain. He could not be revived, according to reports from India.

10 memorable songs and soundtracks from Deva’s career

1. Naan Autokaaran – Baashha

One of Deva’s most celebrated gaana numbers, Naan Autokaaran became synonymous with Rajinikanth’s 1995 blockbuster Baashha. Its infectious rhythm and street-inspired sound helped make it a standout track, with the song becoming particularly popular among autorickshaw drivers in Tamil Nadu.

2. Ra Ra Ramaiya – Baashha

Another memorable song from Baashha, Ra Ra Ramaiya showcased Deva’s knack for creating catchy tunes that complemented the film’s larger-than-life atmosphere. The soundtrack remains among his best-known collaborations with Rajinikanth.

3. Style Style Thaan – Baashha

Deva’s work on Baashha extended beyond its gaana hit. Style Style Thaan added another energetic number to the soundtrack, reinforcing the film’s distinctive musical identity.

4. The Annamalai soundtrack

Deva’s collaboration with Rajinikanth continued with Annamalai, one of the films that helped establish his reputation as a composer capable of matching music to a star’s screen persona. His work on the film became part of a lasting association between the composer and the actor.

5. Konja Naal Poru Thalaiva – Aasai

Featuring Ajith Kumar, Aasai was another important film in Deva’s career. Konja Naal Poru Thalaiva remains one of the soundtrack’s recognisable songs and illustrates his ability to create memorable melodies alongside more energetic compositions.

6. The Kadhal Kottai soundtrack

The romantic drama Kadhal Kottai added to Deva’s successful run during the 1990s. Its music formed part of a period in which his compositions became a regular feature of popular Tamil cinema.

7. The Nerrukku Ner soundtrack

Starring Vijay and Suriya, Nerrukku Ner brought Deva’s music to another major commercial film. The soundtrack added to his extensive body of work during a prolific decade for Tamil film music.

8. The Vaalee soundtrack

Deva’s work on Vaalee, starring Ajith Kumar, further strengthened his association with the actor. The film was among the notable Tamil releases of the late 1990s and formed part of the composer’s broad catalogue of popular soundtracks.

9. The Kushi soundtrack

Starring Vijay and Jyothika, Kushi was another successful film featuring Deva’s music. Released in 2000, it demonstrated his continued presence in mainstream Tamil cinema as the industry moved into a new decade.

10. The Panchathanthiram soundtrack

Deva also composed for Kamal Haasan’s comedy Panchathanthiram. The film added another prominent title to his career and demonstrated the range of productions for which he provided music.

Deva’s influence on Tamil film music

Deva’s contribution went beyond individual hit songs. He helped popularise gaana music in mainstream Tamil cinema, drawing on a sound rooted in Chennai’s local culture and bringing it to audiences across India and beyond.

His ability to move between energetic introductory numbers, folk-influenced compositions and romantic melodies made him a versatile presence in the industry. At the height of his career, he worked at an extraordinary pace, composing music for 36 films in 1996 alone, according to The Indian Express.

Deva’s work also extended beyond Tamil cinema, with compositions for Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. His music reached audiences through both complete soundtracks and the distinctive themes he created for major stars.

His death marks the loss of a composer whose songs became part of the musical memory of Tamil cinema. From the gaana rhythms of Baashha to the soundtracks of films such as Aasai and Kushi, Deva leaves behind a body of work that continues to connect generations of film fans.