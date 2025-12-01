Samantha marries Raj Nidimoru in a private wedding at the Isha Foundation ending months of speculation

Highlights:
- Small morning low-key ceremony in Coimbatore
- Samantha marries Raj Nidimoru after long speculation and quiet sightings
- Photos released by the actor show the Isha Foundation wedding in full colour
- Both have worked together on recent Prime Video and Netflix projects
- Second marriage for both, handled with restraint and no drama
The news fans kept circling for months finally landed on record on Monday, as Samantha married Raj Nidimoru in a simple, early-morning Isha Foundation wedding in Coimbatore. She posted the pictures on Instagram, the sort of update that settles a rumour without saying much at all.
Raj and Samantha leaving the temple after the morning ceremony Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
How Samantha marries Raj Nidimoru became the story everyone watched
The relationship talk started back in 2024. Samantha was seen at the World Pickleball League, sitting beside Raj, cheering for Chennai Super Champs and you could see they were at ease around each other. They had already spent time on set together on The Family Man season 2, and later on Citadel: Honey Bunny, so the relationship did not feel sudden.
The work overlap kept the interest alive, especially as they were spotted around Hyderabad and Mumbai last year, sometimes during shoots. Reports that they were looking at new homes came and went online. Neither side confirmed anything, and their teams kept the line tight.
What the Isha Foundation wedding looked like on the ground
The wedding took place at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore with only a small bunch of people, roughly 30, and it stayed quiet. They went through the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, a simple ritual done before starting a life together.
Samantha wore a red saree, with her hair tied back and wore gold and diamond pieces. Raj kept to a white kurta, pyjama and a cream jacket. The pictures she released showed the ring exchange, the aarti, and them walking out under flowers.
Why the quiet nature of Samantha marries Raj Nidimoru feels deliberate
Both have dealt with public break-ups before. Samantha’s marriage to Naga Chaitanya ended in 2021, a time she has mentioned more than once. Raj separated from Shhyamali De in 2022. Since then, both kept their private lives sealed off, even as speculation returned earlier this year when Shhyamali posted a cryptic line online. Still, the couple did not comment. They waited for today’s confirmation, and even then, the post said only the date.
Professionally, they are moving in parallel lanes. They are collaborating on Rakht Brahmand, a Netflix project still filming, while Samantha works on her second production Maa Inti Bangaram. Raj continues writing and producing under the D2R Films banner.
What’s next
Messages from actors like Anupama Parameswaran, Nimrat Kaur and Dimple Hayathi have already shown up on her page. The couple didn’t say anything further after the ceremony. They kept the rest of the day to themselves.