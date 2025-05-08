Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares photo with Raj Nidimoru, hints at ‘new beginnings’ amid dating rumours

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a new set of photos on Instagram, including a selfie with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, which has led to renewed speculation about their personal equation. The post is part of the promotions for her debut production venture, Subham.
Among the images, one features Samantha taking a selfie with Raj Nidimoru, with a friend in the background. Another photo shows a solo portrait of the director. Captioning the post, Samantha wrote: “It’s been a long road, but here we are. New beginnings.”
Speculation around the nature of Samantha’s relationship with Raj Nidimoru began earlier this year. On 1 February, she posted pictures from a World Pickleball League match, where she was seen holding hands with Nidimoru. Samantha owns the Chennai Super Champs team in the league.
Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple announced their separation in 2021. In December 2024, Naga Chaitanya married actor Sobhita Dhulipala in a private Telugu ceremony. The development led to renewed public interest in his past relationship with Samantha, which had often drawn attention on social media.
Professionally, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was most recently seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian adaptation of the Amazon Prime Video series, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her last theatrical release was Kushi (2023), in which she appeared opposite Vijay Deverakonda.
Raj Nidimoru, best known as one half of the Raj & DK director-producer duo, has established himself in both cinema and digital entertainment. His notable film credits include Shor In The City and Go Goa Gone. Alongside Krishna D.K., he has created acclaimed streaming series such as The Family Man, Farzi, and Guns & Gulaabs.
Neither Samantha nor Raj Nidimoru has addressed the rumours publicly.