Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu soft-launching her relationship with Raj Nidimoru?

The actress drops heartfelt moments from her debut production while fans speculate about her growing bond with the filmmaker.

Are Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru More Than Friends?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a candid moment with Raj Nidimoru amid dating rumours

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 14, 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to be in a celebratory mood, both professionally and personally. As her maiden production Subham hits the screens, the actress has been sharing a string of heartfelt posts, many of which feature filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

While neither of them has publicly addressed the dating rumours, Samantha’s recent Instagram uploads have only added to the speculation. In one of the standout photos, she is seen resting her head on Raj’s shoulder mid-flight, while another shows the duo smiling beside a poster of Subham. Raj, who is credited as the creative producer on the film, appears to be a steady presence in Samantha’s life both on and off the set.


In the caption accompanying the post, Samantha thanked fans for embracing Subham, calling it “the very first step” of their journey at Tralala Moving Pictures. “Fuelled by heart, madness, and the belief that new, fresh stories matter,” she wrote. She also shared a short video of her mother, Ninette Prabhu, enthusiastically complimenting her brief cameo in the film. “Your acting was so nice… the whole theatre was full, maa,” her mother said, as Samantha playfully reminded her she had just one scene.

Fans, as expected, jumped into the comments section. Some found Ninette’s reaction adorable, while others focused on the growing closeness between Samantha and Raj. “That eighth slide, Sam! Everyone’s talking about your love story now,” one follower wrote.

This isn’t the first time the two have been spotted together. They were seen visiting the Tirupati temple before the release of Subham, and they previously worked on Citadel: Honey Bunny and The Family Man Season 2. Samantha is also set to appear in Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, another collaboration with Raj and his partner DK.


Subham, directed by Cinema Bandi’s Praveen Kandregula and written by Vasanth Mariganti, features six new faces in prominent roles. It is Samantha’s first step as a producer, and fans are clearly taking interest in both the stories she wants to tell and the one she may be living.

Whether it’s work, companionship, or something more, Samantha’s next chapter is unfolding in full view, and her fans are watching closely.

