Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks gender barriers with equal pay policy in debut production 'Bangaram'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is rewriting the rules in South Indian cinema, and this time, it’s not just with her acting. With her first production venture, Bangaram, she’s made headlines for setting a new standard: equal pay for everyone on set, regardless of gender. That’s something rarely seen in an industry where pay gaps are the norm.
When Samantha launched her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, in December 2023, her vision was clear: tell stories that matter and create an inclusive space for talent. Bangaram, directed by Nandini Reddy, is the company’s debut film, and it’s already turning heads. While the first-look poster generated plenty of buzz, what really caught people’s attention was Samantha’s insistence on fair wages for all cast members, regardless of gender.
Samantha promises equal pay for all cast and crew members
At the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES), Nandini Reddy shared how Samantha made sure there was no difference in pay between her male and female co-stars. “She told me that there’s complete pay parity on this film. I was so proud of her,” Nandini said at the event. Kannada actor Ramya and cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman, who were also part of the discussion, applauded the move.
This decision from Samantha is a huge step forward in an industry that has long struggled with gender pay inequality. Even big names like Madhuri Dixit and Guneet Monga have called out the pay gap in the Hindi film world, while in the South, actresses like Nayanthara, Trisha, and Ramya have fought to command salaries equal to their male counterparts. But it’s still rare to see a production that commits to pay parity from the start.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu sets a powerful example for pay parity in South Indian cinema with Bangaram.
Nandini Reddy also opened up about the struggles female directors face. She mentioned that women in the industry are often judged far more harshly than men. “A male director can fail and still get work. But for women, every film is make or break,” she said.
Samantha’s move with Bangaram is a practical push towards change and one that could inspire more filmmakers to follow suit.