Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 24, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Samantha Prabhu in USA for Citadel

Samantha will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in Citadel.

Samantha-Prabhu

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabu is in the US for her project ‘Citadel’.

A source close to the actor informed, “Samantha has been working on getting into her character for Citadel in the US. She is following a very strict fitness and lifestyle regime there to get into the physicality of her character in the series. Over there, she is training with renowned experts working in the entertainment space for action.” ‘Citadel’ is a spin-off to the sci-fi series Citadel. The Indian spin-off is being helmed by Raj and DK. Citadel is a big-budget sci-fi series starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, being directed by the Russo Brothers, of Avengers Endgame and The Gray Man-fame.

Samantha will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in ‘Citadel’.

Apart from ‘Citadel’, Samantha will also be seen in ‘Shaakuntalam’. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the film also stars Dev Mohan in the lead role and is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Tom Hardy reveals reason behind his surprise victory at jiu-jitsu tournament
Hollywood News
Anthony Mackie reveals the one thing he wants in Captain America: New World Order
Entertainment
Falguni Pathak upset with Neha Kakkar’s recreation of her song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai?
Hollywood News
Queen Charlotte: Netflix unveils first look of Bridgerton spinoff
Entertainment
Ayesha Jhulka shares her experience of prepping for her character Meera in Prime Video’s Hush…
Hollywood News
Reports: Johnny Depp is dating his UK libel lawyer Joelle Rich, source claims ‘it’s serious…
Hollywood News
Brad Pitt debuts genderless skincare line Le Domaine; fans stunned after learning exorbitant…
Hollywood News
Drew Barrymore reacts to Andrew Garfield’s claim of giving up s*x for 6…
Hollywood News
Read to know why James Cameron came up with ‘Avatar 2’ screenplay after…
Hollywood News
‘Please be aware’: Johnny Depp alerts fans of imposters as they ‘digitally mimic’…
Hollywood News
Kanye West breaks his silence on co-parenting fight with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: I…
Entertainment
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira gets engaged, deets inside
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW