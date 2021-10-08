Website Logo
  • Friday, October 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to the rumours of affairs and abortions, writes “This attack on me personally, has been relentless”

Samantha Akkineni (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

On October 2, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced that they are parting their ways. After they announced their split officially, there have been multiple rumours about why the two are getting separated.

Now, Prabhu has reacted to all the rumours. She posted a note on Twitter which read, “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions.”

She further wrote, “A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.”

While announcing their split, Chaitanya had tweeted, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Neha Sharma’s Aafat-E-Ishq to premiere on Zee5
Entertainment
Shehnaaz Gill is back to work, promotes Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa
Entertainment
Call My Agent: Bollywood to premiere on Netflix on October 29
Entertainment
Farah Khan Kunder wishes Gauri Khan on her birthday, posts “The strength of a mother…
Entertainment
Revathy to direct Kajol in her next directorial The Last Hurrah
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed reveals a specific mantra he follows when it comes to choosing his projects
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor to commence work on Ali Abbas Zafar’s next with action sequence
Entertainment
Deepa Mehta to mentor South Asian Screenwriters at Hollywood Inclusion Lab
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal eyeing Eid 2023 weekend for release
Entertainment
“It is definitely happening,” Vijay Sethupathi on his next with Katrina Kaif
Entertainment
Exclusive: Choreographer Atul Jindal reveals he would like to work with Hrithik Roshan,…
Entertainment
Antim: Salman Khan’s role gets extended, the actor shoots for additional scenes?
Eastern Eye

Videos

5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Interfaith event in Manchester commemorates Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary
Air India sold to Tatas
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to the rumours of affairs and…
New video campaign urges to take flu vaccine and Covid-19…
Mumbai’s Esplanade court rejects bail plea of Aryan Khan and…
Migrant-dependent UK healthcare battles staffing crisis