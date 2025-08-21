Samantha Ruth Prabhu says “nothing is for the heck of it” as she enters a new chapter





What happened at Charli XCX’s final Brat concert?

On 15 August, Charli XCX took the stage in Gwacheon-si for her last headlining performance linked to Brat, the album that turned her from cult favourite to mainstream force. As she wrapped her set, a huge screen behind her displayed the words: “Please don’t let it be over.”

The message struck a chord with fans, who had been following her whirlwind year of success. Shortly after, she posted a clip on Instagram showing a film slate marked The Moment, confirming her move towards cinema.





Why is the Brat era significant in Charli XCX’s career?

Released in June 2024, Brat became Charli’s most successful album to date, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Its lime-green cover, hyperpop energy, and cultural reach made it more than just a record. From influencing U.S. political campaigns to dominating TikTok trends, Brat marked a turning point in the perception of experimental pop.

Charli herself admitted she never expected the record’s impact. Speaking earlier this year, she said: “I don’t really feel the pressure because you can never do the same thing twice. My next record will probably be a flop, which I’m down for to be honest.”





What do we know about Charli XCX’s new film The Moment ?

The most talked-about reveal from her farewell concert was her upcoming A24 project The Moment. The film, based on her own concept, signals a bold shift into storytelling on screen. While details remain under wraps, fans online are already speculating about its potential to capture the same disruptive energy that made Brat so influential.

This is not Charli’s first step into acting. She is also set to appear in several upcoming films including I Want Your Sex with Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman, the satire Sacrifice with Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy, and a fantasy adaptation of 100 Nights of Hero.

Charli XCX closes Brat era with final show and teases new film ‘The Moment’ Getty Images





What’s next for Charli XCX after Brat ?

With music milestones behind her, Charli XCX is turning her attention to film while still maintaining her reputation as an artist. She recently collaborated with Japanese horror director Takashi Miike for a new project and continues to expand her acting portfolio.

On a personal note, the singer also married The 1975’s drummer George Daniel in London last month. The wedding was a private ceremony at Hackney Town Hall, attended by close friends and family.

Charli XCX and George Daniel’s wedding photos spark a new alt-pop moodboard Instagram/charli_xcx





As she steps into a new creative phase, fans may have to wait before hearing another record, but Charli’s latest pivot suggests she is just as committed to breaking boundaries in cinema as she has been in music.