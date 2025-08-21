Skip to content
Samantha Ruth Prabhu says "nothing is for the heck of it" as she enters a new chapter

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she is entering a “new chapter” in her 15-year career.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu new chapter

The actress revealed that she no longer juggles multiple projects at once

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Aug 21, 2025
Highlights:

  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she is entering a “new chapter” in her 15-year career.
  • The actress has slowed down her workload to focus on projects that truly inspire her.
  • She is prioritising both fitness and films, balancing work with physical and mental health.
  • Samantha will next be seen in Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, directed by Raj and DK.

A new chapter in her career

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has revealed she is stepping into a refreshing new phase of her career, where intention and passion guide her choices. After more than 15 years in the film industry, the actress said she is deliberately slowing her pace, focusing only on projects that connect deeply with her.

Choosing projects with passion

In an interview with Grazia India, Samantha explained: “I’ve reached a point where I do things I’m extremely passionate about, and that includes both fitness and films.” She admitted that in the past, not every project was one she fully connected with, but now — whether acting, producing, or investing in businesses — she commits wholeheartedly.

Balancing health and work

The actress revealed that she no longer juggles multiple projects at once, instead prioritising her physical and mental wellbeing. “I no longer shoot five films at a time. One thing I’ve realised is that I need to listen to my body, so I’ve reduced the amount of work I do. But now everything I do and put my energy into matters so much more. Nothing is for the heck of it. The quantity may have reduced, but the quality of projects has definitely increased.”

Recent and upcoming projects

Most recently, Samantha appeared in a cameo role in the Telugu film Subham. She was also seen in Prime Video’s action thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny, where she starred opposite Varun Dhawan in a spy series created by Raj and DK.

Looking ahead, she will feature in Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, another high-octane series directed by Raj and DK. Currently in production, the project also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat, and is expected to release in 2026.

