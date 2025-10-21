Samantha celebrates Diwali with Raj Nidimoru, festive pictures spark romance speculation

Skip to content
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 21, 2025
Highlights

  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared Diwali celebrations with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on Instagram.
  • The photos, featuring rituals and sparklers, have reignited dating rumours.
  • The actor continues to prioritise authenticity in her personal life while maintaining a busy professional schedule.

Diwali celebrations with Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu lit up Instagram this Diwali with warm, festive snapshots featuring filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The actor wore a green ethnic outfit and flashed her signature smile, while Raj was seen in a blue kurta.

Captioned “Filled with gratitude”, the post showed the pair performing Diwali rituals and playing with sparklers, giving fans a glimpse into their festive family moments.

Romance rumours resurface

The pictures quickly reignited speculation about Samantha and Raj’s relationship. The duo, long at the centre of dating rumours, have not publicly confirmed or denied the chatter. Fans believe this could be a subtle way of sharing a new chapter in her personal life following her separation from Naga Chaitanya.

Staying authentic in the spotlight

Despite constant public attention, Samantha has emphasised the importance of authenticity over secrecy. She continues to share candid glimpses of her life online while navigating both personal and professional commitments.

Upcoming projects

On the work front, Samantha recently debuted as a producer with the horror-comedy Subham. She will also appear in the web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and is set to feature in the Telugu action film Maa Inti Bangaram. Rumours suggest she may join director Vetrimaaran’s Arasan, opposite Silambarasan TR, though casting is yet to be confirmed.

Keep ReadingShow less
