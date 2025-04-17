Amazon cancels Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan as Priyanka Chopra series takes the lead

Amazon has officially called time on Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana, the Indian and Italian spin-offs of its ambitious spy universe. The decision means fans won’t get a second season of either show, despite initial plans to expand the franchise across continents. Instead, their storylines will now be folded into the second season of the original Citadel, led by Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, which is now set to release in 2026.

Citadel, launched in 2023 with big-budget backing and star power, was created by the Russo Brothers as Amazon’s answer to global spy franchises like James Bond. While the show faced its share of behind-the-scenes drama, it managed to kickstart a broader universe. India’s version, Honey Bunny, featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, while Diana in Italy was fronted by Matilda De Angelis. Both dropped in 2024 to mixed reviews but decent viewership.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan for their Amazon Prime Video spy series Citadel: Honey Bunny Getty Images





However, Amazon MGM Studios has now chosen to discontinue both spin-offs. Vernon Sanders, the studio’s Head of Television, explained that while the international chapters were “enjoyed,” they won't return as standalone series. Instead, elements from both stories will be stitched into Citadel Season 2.

Filming for the new season is already done, but viewers will have to wait until 2026 to watch it, following a delay from the previously expected 2025 release. According to Sanders, the upcoming season will feature bigger stakes, new characters, and further explore the lead roles of Nadia, Mason and Orlick.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden light up the red carpet at the Los Angeles fan screening of Prime Video’s Citadel Getty Images





The cancellations arrive amid wider shifts at Amazon. Several projects greenlit during former studio head Jennifer Salke’s tenure have reportedly been paused or scrapped. This includes other planned spin-offs like Citadel: Mexico and possibly even the Tomb Raider series starring Sophie Turner, though that has yet to be confirmed.

For now, the streaming giant appears to be scaling back its sprawling franchise ambitions in favour of tightening its focus. Whether this trimmed-down approach can reignite interest in Citadel remains to be seen.