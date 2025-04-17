Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Amazon cancels Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan as Priyanka Chopra series takes the lead

Despite decent viewership, the Indian and Italian chapters won’t return for Season 2 as Amazon reshapes its global spy franchise.

Amazon cancels Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan as Priyanka Chopra series takes the lead

Bollywood stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan share a moment at the trailer launch of Citadel: Honey Bunny in Mumbai

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 17, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Amazon has officially called time on Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana, the Indian and Italian spin-offs of its ambitious spy universe. The decision means fans won’t get a second season of either show, despite initial plans to expand the franchise across continents. Instead, their storylines will now be folded into the second season of the original Citadel, led by Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, which is now set to release in 2026.

Citadel, launched in 2023 with big-budget backing and star power, was created by the Russo Brothers as Amazon’s answer to global spy franchises like James Bond. While the show faced its share of behind-the-scenes drama, it managed to kickstart a broader universe. India’s version, Honey Bunny, featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, while Diana in Italy was fronted by Matilda De Angelis. Both dropped in 2024 to mixed reviews but decent viewership.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan for their Amazon Prime Video spy series Citadel: Honey BunnyGetty Images


However, Amazon MGM Studios has now chosen to discontinue both spin-offs. Vernon Sanders, the studio’s Head of Television, explained that while the international chapters were “enjoyed,” they won't return as standalone series. Instead, elements from both stories will be stitched into Citadel Season 2.

Filming for the new season is already done, but viewers will have to wait until 2026 to watch it, following a delay from the previously expected 2025 release. According to Sanders, the upcoming season will feature bigger stakes, new characters, and further explore the lead roles of Nadia, Mason and Orlick.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden light up the red carpet at the Los Angeles fan screening of Prime Video’s CitadelGetty Images


The cancellations arrive amid wider shifts at Amazon. Several projects greenlit during former studio head Jennifer Salke’s tenure have reportedly been paused or scrapped. This includes other planned spin-offs like Citadel: Mexico and possibly even the Tomb Raider series starring Sophie Turner, though that has yet to be confirmed.

For now, the streaming giant appears to be scaling back its sprawling franchise ambitions in favour of tightening its focus. Whether this trimmed-down approach can reignite interest in Citadel remains to be seen.

amazondianahoney bunnynadiapriyanka choprarichard maddenrusso brotherssamantha ruth prabhuspinoffsspy universevarun dhawancitadel

Related News

'Doctor Who' boss Russell T Davies shuts down ‘woke’ backlash over diverse casting
Entertainment

'Doctor Who' boss Russell T Davies shuts down ‘woke’ backlash over diverse casting

Bangladeshi men duped into fighting for Russia, say families
Asia

Bangladeshi men duped into fighting for Russia, say families

EU-Getty
Asia

India, Bangladesh on EU list of 'safe' countries for faster asylum processing

Soha Ali Khan reveals facing criticism since 2015 for her interfaith marriage to Kunal Kemmu
Entertainment

Soha Ali Khan reveals facing criticism since 2015 for her interfaith marriage to Kunal Kemmu

More For You

Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary to reveal the untold story behind her fashion empire and fame

Victoria Beckham steps into the spotlight with a revealing Netflix documentary that traces her journey from pop icon to fashion powerhouse

Getty Images

Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary to reveal the untold story behind her fashion empire and fame

Victoria Beckham is finally telling her own story. After years of working behind the scenes on her fashion label and navigating life in the public eye, the designer and former Spice Girl is stepping in front of the camera for a new Netflix documentary series set to release in late 2025.

Filming started in late 2024 and will continue through mid-2025. The series, which doesn’t have a title yet is being produced by Studio 99, the production company founded by her husband David Beckham. It’s the same team behind Beckham, the widely praised docuseries that traced David’s football journey and personal life.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nazriya Nazim reveals why she stepped away from social media: ‘I had to take care of myself first’

Nazriya Nazim opens up about her emotional journey and the time she needed to focus on self-care

Instagram/nazriyafahadh

Nazriya Nazim reveals why she stepped away from social media: ‘I had to take care of myself first’

After months of silence, actress Nazriya Nazim Fahadh has finally spoken out about her sudden absence from both social media and the public eye. Known for her charm and ease on screen, especially in Malayalam cinema, Nazriya had left many fans worried as she seemed to disappear without a word. This week, she broke that silence.

In a deeply personal note shared on Instagram, Nazriya explained that the last few months had been emotionally overwhelming. “It hasn’t been easy,” she wrote. “I had to step back and focus on my emotional health.” Her message was straightforward but full of feeling—not dramatic, not self-pitying, just honest.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mishal Husain breaks silence on BBC changes, ‘bombastic’ presenting and rise of personality-led news

Mishal Husain returns to longform interviews with a renewed focus on integrity and thoughtful storytelling

Getty Images

Mishal Husain breaks silence on BBC changes, ‘bombastic’ presenting and rise of personality-led news

Mishal Husain has pushed back against the idea that personality-led journalism has to come with ego. The respected broadcaster, who spent over a decade at BBC Radio 4's Today programme, has made a quiet but powerful return to longform interviews as the editor at large of Bloomberg Weekend Edition.

In a new interview with British Vogue, Husain reflected on how she approached her role at Today. Without directly addressing the arrival of new presenters Amol Rajan and Emma Barnett, who have brought a more informal and personal tone to the show, Husain made her own philosophy clear.

Keep ReadingShow less
10 iconic TV characters who deserved a spin-off

From scene-stealing sidekicks to unforgettable antiheroes, these 10 iconic characters were this close to landing their own spin-offs, but never did

Getty Images

10 iconic TV characters who deserved a spin-off

Some TV characters don’t just steal scenes, instead they hijack the spotlight and refuse to let go. These are the sidekicks who outshone the leads, the villains we secretly rooted for, and the oddballs who made us laugh harder than anyone else. Yet, despite their brilliance, they never got the spin-off they deserved.

From chaotic con artists to deadpan queens, here are 10 unforgettable characters who should’ve headlined their own shows and why fans are still begging for them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cardi B’s Leaked Texts Reveal Alleged Offset-AriTheDon Affair

Cardi B’s leaked texts spark a firestorm as she accuses Offset of cheating with influencer AriTheDon

Getty Images

Cardi B exposes Offset’s affair with AriTheDon in leaked texts

Cardi B and Offset’s already complex relationship has just become more chaotic after private text messages allegedly leaked online. A blogger named 1goatalexis shared what they claim are private exchanges with Cardi, where she accuses her estranged husband, Offset, of having an affair with influencer AriTheDon during their marriage. The messages show Cardi expressing frustration over rumours that she and Offset were still involved, claiming that she hasn’t been with him recently and that others should stop making false claims about her.

One of the leaked messages reportedly reads, “He was f***ing Ari while we were together, but I’m the one who’s wrong for moving on?” This accusation has sparked a wave of reactions online, with some fans supporting Cardi’s right to defend herself, while others are sceptical about the authenticity of the messages and their timing. Neither Cardi B, Offset, nor AriTheDon have responded publicly to these allegations.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc