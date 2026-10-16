What prompted Kriti Sanon to seek legal protection for her identity?

Highlights

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has approached India’s Delhi High Court seeking protection for her personality rights.

Her plea covers the unauthorised use of her name, face, voice, photographs and videos, particularly for commercial purposes.

The court has asked her lawyer to submit legal research on personality rights before considering the matter further.

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has sought legal protection for her identity, bringing renewed attention to the rights of celebrities over how their names, images and voices are used.

The actor approached the Delhi High Court in India on October 16, seeking protection against the unauthorised use of her personality rights. The case concerns how elements of her identity, including her face, voice and image, can be used without her consent, particularly for commercial purposes.

The move comes as questions around celebrity identity and its use in advertising, online content and other commercial activities continue to draw attention.

What does Kriti Sanon want to protect?

Sanon’s plea concerns her personality rights, which can cover identifiable aspects of a person, including their name, likeness, voice, photographs and videos.

Her lawyer, Advocate Pravin Anand, told the court that these rights include protection against the unauthorised commercial use of such attributes without consent.

Personality rights are particularly relevant to public figures whose identities have commercial value. Their names, images and voices can be associated with products, promotions and digital content, making consent an important issue when those attributes are used commercially.

However, the court has not yet issued a comprehensive order in Sanon’s case.

What did the court say?

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked Sanon’s lawyer to submit a compilation of relevant judgments and legal research explaining the scope of personality rights.

The court indicated that it would consider the material before passing a comprehensive order. The matter is scheduled to be heard again on October 29.

The request for further legal research means the court is still examining the issues raised by the actor’s plea. It should not be taken as a decision granting her the protection she has sought.

Other celebrities have sought similar protection

Sanon’s case comes amid a series of legal actions by Indian public figures seeking protection for their names, images and other identifiable attributes.

Several celebrities, including actors Kangana Ranaut, Tabu, Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have pursued personality-rights protection through the courts.

Other public figures, including cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Sunil Gavaskar, have also sought legal safeguards relating to the use of their identities.

The cases reflect growing legal attention to how public figures can protect their identities from unauthorised use. The outcome of Sanon’s plea will depend on the court’s consideration of the legal arguments and precedents submitted.