Shannon K becomes first indie Indian-origin artist to perform at Coachella 2025

Shannon K is stepping into the global spotlight this April as she prepares to perform at Coachella 2025. The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, who also happens to be the daughter of Bollywood legend Kumar Sanu, is about to make history. She will be the first independent Indian-origin artist representing India at the festival. It is a big leap not only for her career but also for indie musicians from the South Asian diaspora.

While names like Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon have already taken Indian music to Coachella’s stage, Shannon brings something different. Her sound blends indie-pop with classic Bollywood influences, giving us a fusion that reflects both her upbringing and global exposure, adding a fresh layer of representation.

Shannon K gears up for her Coachella debut, blending indie-pop with a touch of Bollywood nostalgia Getty Images





The festival is set across two weekends from April 11–13 and April 18–20 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Each year, it draws over 120,000 people from across the world, making it one of the biggest music stages globally.

Shannon will be performing a set that includes original tracks like Give Me Your Hand, Always, and A Longtime, songs that have earned her recognition abroad. Fans can also expect to hear OMT, her collaboration with Sonu Nigam, and tributes to her father’s iconic Bollywood hits. It’s truly this mix of personal identity and cultural homage that sets her apart.





In a note shared ahead of the performance, Shannon said this opportunity is a dream for many independent South Asian artists who often find themselves overlooked on international stages. She pointed out that while Indian music spans a wide range of genres from classical and folk to pop and R&B, much of it remains underrepresented in the global music scene.

Her Coachella debut is a statement. For young indie artists with roots in India, especially those working outside the mainstream, this moment signals that doors are opening. And for Shannon, it’s her time to shine!