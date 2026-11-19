TV and streaming subscriptions are the expenses Britons are most reluctant to cut, according to the survey.

Takeaways, restaurant meals and takeaway drinks top the list of reported spending cutbacks.

Holidays, eating out and even chocolate remain among the little luxuries many people want to protect.

Britons may be watching their household budgets more closely, but that does not mean they are ready to give up every little luxury.

A new survey of 2,000 UK adults by credit card company Zable has explored what people would protect from budget cuts and where they are already spending less. The findings suggest that households are making selective choices rather than cutting back on everything.

TV and streaming subscriptions emerged as the expense people were most reluctant to sacrifice, with 26 per cent saying they would protect them even if they needed to reduce spending elsewhere.

Holidays and short breaks came next, with 23.4 per cent unwilling to give them up. Eating out followed at 20.2 per cent, closely matched by chocolate, sweets and snacks at 20.1 per cent.

Clothing also featured among the expenses people wanted to retain, with 18.9 per cent saying they would protect it from cuts. Alcohol, takeaways, branded household products, beauty items and takeaway drinks completed the top 10.

The results offer a glimpse into how people are deciding what matters most when managing their money. For some, keeping a streaming subscription or an occasional treat may feel worth the expense, even when other purchases have to go.

What are people cutting back on?

The survey also asked respondents which expenses they had already reduced or stopped buying altogether. Here, the picture was quite different.

Takeaways and food delivery services topped the list, with 27.5 per cent saying they had cut back. Eating out followed at 24.2 per cent, while 21.8 per cent reported reducing spending on takeaway tea and coffee.

Cinema, theatre and concert visits were also being sacrificed, with 19.3 per cent reporting cuts. Alcohol, branded food and household products, gym memberships and meal-kit services featured further down the list.

Holidays appeared on both sides of the survey. While 23.4 per cent said they would protect short breaks from budget cuts, 14.5 per cent said they had already reduced spending on them.

This contrast shows that what people want to keep and what they can afford to keep are not always the same. A household may still value eating out or taking a holiday while choosing to do these things less often.

Zable's findings also point to differences across age groups. Respondents aged 45 and over were particularly likely to report cutting back on takeaways and restaurant meals, although the release does not provide a detailed breakdown of the figures by age.

Are household bills changing the way people spend?

The research also examined spending across nine household categories between 2021 and 2025, using Zable's internal cardholder transaction data alongside its survey findings.

Broadband stood out in the company's projections. Average household spending on internet subscriptions was estimated at £36 a year in 2021 and £104 in 2025. Zable projects that this could reach £180 annually by 2030.

The study also forecasts that annual household spending on restaurant and cafe meals could reach £851 by 2030, while spending on sports memberships could rise to £382.

Not every category is expected to increase. Zable's projections suggest annual spending on takeaway meals at home could fall from £281 in 2021 to £142 by 2030. Spending on women's clothing is projected to decline from £364 to £257 over the same period.

These are projections produced by Zable using its modelling of inflation, household sizes and regional trends, rather than confirmed future spending figures.

James Goforth, product manager at Zable, said the research showed that consumers were making personal choices about which expenses to reduce and which routines to preserve.

He said people were trimming purchases that no longer felt worth the price while protecting small treats and conveniences that made everyday life easier.

The findings suggest that household budgeting is not simply about giving up all non-essential spending. Instead, people appear to be deciding which comforts matter most to them, while looking for savings elsewhere.