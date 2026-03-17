Sikh restaurant owner faces death threats over refusal to serve halal meat

Highlights

Harman Singh Kapoor claims he has faced death threats and harassment over his refusal to serve halal meat.

A crowd of more than 100 people allegedly gathered outside Rangrez restaurant in Hammersmith on Friday night.

Kapoor claims he was arrested by the Met Police for carrying his kirpan, a ceremonial Sikh dagger.

A Sikh restaurant owner in west London says he has been facing death threats and angry mobs after refusing to serve halal meat at his restaurant.

Harman Singh Kapoor, owner of Rangrez on Fulham Row in Hammersmith, told LBC that he had faced months of harassment after the restaurant publicly refused to serve halal meat, displaying a large sign reading "Proudly we don't sell Halal."

Kapoor stated that as a Sikh he preferred to serve jhatka meat, which some Sikhs consider religiously permissible. Jhatka is a method of slaughter where the animal is killed instantly with a single swift strike.

According to Kapoor the fallout from his decision included fake online reviews, threats and confrontations outside the restaurant.

Earlier on Friday he promoted what he called a "Non Halal meetup" at the restaurant at 2pm, asking supporters to attend and bring recording equipment.

That evening a crowd gathered outside Rangrez with social media posts claiming more than 100 people had surrounded the restaurant.

Kapoor posted videos describing the scene as threatening and said he had taken his kirpan to protect his family.

Arrest and aftermath

Kapoor claimed he was arrested hours later as the crowd dispersed, alleging the Met Police detained him for carrying his religious dagger.

Kapoor later wrote on social media that two mayoral candidates in the upcoming London election had "remained completely silent about the harassment, attacks, rape threats, and death threats my family and I faced simply because I chose to sell non-halal food in my restaurant."

Rangrez had previously announced it would close after 16 years in business.

The restaurant had faced a difficult period with Kapoor sharing a series of posts on social media about the pressures facing the business. The Met Police has not issued an official statement on the incident.