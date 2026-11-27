Highlights

Shahida Khanam has won the Royal Society of Chemistry's Nyholm Prize for Education.

The British Bangladeshi teacher has more than 25 years of experience in chemistry education.

She has been recognised for helping disadvantaged students access science careers and creating opportunities for young people in STEM.

A British Bangladeshi chemistry teacher has received national recognition for her contribution to science education and efforts to help young people pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Shahida Khanam, who teaches at Priestley College in Warrington, has won the Royal Society of Chemistry's (RSC) Nyholm Prize for Education. Previous recipients of the award include several Nobel Prize laureates.

A University of Manchester chemistry graduate with more than 25 years of teaching experience, Shahida has dedicated her career to helping students from different backgrounds recognise their potential and access opportunities in science and higher education.

British Bangladeshi teacher recognised for her work in education

At Priestley College, Shahida combines classroom teaching and individual support with efforts to remove barriers that can prevent young people from pursuing STEM careers.

Her work also extends beyond teaching. She has developed relationships with local businesses, industry professionals and former students to create opportunities and support networks for young people.

These connections have helped students gain access to experiences they might not otherwise have considered. Many former pupils also return to share their experiences and inspire the next generation across Warrington.

The Royal Society of Chemistry recognised Shahida's dedication and track record in supporting disadvantaged students into chemistry-related careers, as well as her wider contribution to young people and the community.

Speaking about the importance of the recognition, Shahida highlighted the support she has received from colleagues and the wider college community.

Shahida – Priestley College teacher Shahida Khanam has received the Royal Society of Chemistry’s (RSC) Nyholm Prize for Education Priestley College

"It is something you cannot achieve without the support of the whole college community, from the principal to your colleagues and the companies that provide opportunities for our students," she said.

Shahida Khanam reacts to national chemistry award

Reacting to receiving the Nyholm Prize, Shahida said she felt humbled by the recognition from her fellow professionals.

"I feel incredibly humbled, privileged and completely bowled over to receive this prize and to be recognised by my colleagues for my contribution to chemistry education," she said.

She added that seeing students develop an interest in the subject remained one of the most rewarding parts of her work.

"Seeing students engage with and enjoy chemistry is one of the most rewarding aspects of my work. To have that work recognised by colleagues makes the award all the more special," she added.

Dr Helen Pain, chief executive of the Royal Society of Chemistry, praised the contribution of the award recipients to the future of science.

"Our winners empower the scientists of the future, strengthening the chemistry community for generations to come," she said.

Through her teaching, mentoring and industry partnerships, Shahida has helped create opportunities for young people to consider careers in chemistry and other scientific fields, leaving a lasting impact beyond the classroom.