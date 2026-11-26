“Vaseem”, as he is simply known after becoming a celebrity in the publishing world, was introduced to a specially invited audience by Dame Carol Black, chair of the British Library board.

She welcomed guests to “the opening of our major new exhibition, Agatha Christie: A World of Mystery, exploring the extraordinary life of the ‘Queen of Crime’, marking 50 years since Agatha Christie’s death”.

Dame Carol Black Amit Roy

“This exhibition goes behind the familiar stories, the plots, and detectives, including Miss Marple, to reveal the remarkable woman behind the books and shows how her upbringing, her travels, her interests, and experiences shaped the settings and the characters, and ingenious mysteries with so many generations,” she added.

How Miss Marple would have dressed Amit Roy

Referring to Vaseem as “the award-winning crime writer and former chair of the Crime Writers’ Association” (he was the first Asian elected to this post), she said: “He’s been a member of our advisory group, and he’s generously supported the development of this exhibition. And he’s one of the leading voices in contemporary British crime fiction. We are delighted that he’s kindly accepted our invitation to join us and to formally open the exhibition.”

Murder at the Grand Place by Vaseem Khan Amit Roy

Vaseem later gave Eastern Eye a personal tour of the exhibition, where a copy of one his novels, Murder at the Grand Raj Palace, is on display.

He also pointed out a corner where visitors can enjoy a brief clip from Gumnaam.

“That’s my little contribution,” he remarked.

The Hindi film was directed by Raja Nawathe, produced by N N Sippy and had a cast that included Manoj Kumar, Nanda, Mehmood, Pran, Helen, Madan Puri, Tarun Bose, Dhumal and Manmohan. In the film, eight people (six men and two women) find themselves stranded on a remote island after winning a contest. As soon as they settle down in an eerie mansion with a strange butler, the guests begin to get murdered one after the other.

Vaseem also told Eastern Eye that he had discovered that the general assumption that Christie, a great traveller, had never been to India was incorrect. She had visited India twice – in 1960 and 1961. On the first occasion, she had accompanied her second husband, the archaeologist Max Mallowan, on a lecture tour. The second time was more of a holiday.

Incidentally, Vaseem won Eastern Eye’s Arts, Culture & Theatre Award (ACTA) in the literature category in 2018 for The Strange Disappearance of a Bollywood Star.

Vaseem Khan formally opening the exhibition Amit Roy

In his address, Vaseem told the audience: “I want to start by taking you back about a year ago to a small room somewhere in the bowels of the British Library. Here, there’s about eight of us, and we’re looking at a giant screen. We’ve been there for a few hours. It’s hot. We’re sweaty. It’s unbearably tense. The stakes are incredibly high. And you might be forgiven for thinking, this is White House situation room territory. But we weren’t trying to take down some sort of rogue terrorist. In fact, we were discussing what font to use next to a giant photograph of Agatha Christie and her surfboard.”

He explained that an incredible eye for detail and effort were required to put together such an exhibition, “particularly when the stakes are so high. After all, how does one portray the life of one of the best-selling authors of all time, second only, as we are often told, to Shakespeare and God?”

He said the curators, led by Lucy Rowland, had “managed to supervise the creation of something truly wonderful, but why does Agatha Christie’s work continue to resonate, and why has that resonance spread its way all over the world?”

Vaseem Khan an adviser to the exhibition Amit Roy

He remembered that a couple of years ago, he had found himself sitting with one of India’s most famous film directors at a literary festival in the British Library. “He’d just finished adapting an Indian version of The Sittaford Mystery (Christie’s 1931 novel).”

Vaseem was referring to Vishal Bhardwaj, whose six-part TV adaptation in Hindi, released in 2023, is called Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley.

“We were talking about Indian adaptations, and one of the ones that we talked about was a film called Gumnaam, which means unknown in Hindi,” continued Vaseem. “And I had seen this as a younger person, but I had not known at the time that this was a Christie because this was pre me understanding Agatha’s worldwide influence.”

How Hercule Poirot would have dressed Amit Roy

Vaseem commented: “Indian cinema is not known for its mysteries, and if you’ve ever watched a Bollywood film, you’ll realise that they bear no relationship to reality whatsoever. Also, they are often known for something called masala – masala means spice. They’re often a mixture of action, romance, comedy, all rolled into one, and then heightened to an incredible degree. You’ll see action stars routinely pummelling 20 villains, catching bullets with their teeth. In a Hollywood chase, if there’s a lorry in the way, the car goes under the lorry and the top is sheared off. But nobody’s harmed, and they go on. Now try to imagine that same scene (in Bollywood), but instead of the vehicle, there is actually a rider on a horse.

“But the film Gumnaam was actually a quite faithful adaptation of And Then There Were None. But then we have a few wonderful Bollywood touches. We have some several rocking song and dance numbers. We have a very strange extended dream sequence, and then we have a final twist on top of the actual twist ending.

A still from Gumnaam. Credit special permission from the British Library Amit Roy

“The reason I mention this film is to demonstrate that Agatha Christie’s legacy is not a monolith. It’s not enshrined in just one form. She’s come to mean many things to many different people around the world.

“The world has indeed taken Aunt Agatha to their hearts and made her a part of their own cultural experience – from French graphic novels to Japanese animated versions of Poirot and Marple to a 24-part Chinese TV series with a very young and handsome Hercule Poirot, complete with beautiful love interest.

Agatha Christie loved travelling by train Amit Roy

“And yet the exhibition is, of course, in honour of a quintessentially British icon, staged at a quintessentially British institution. And it’s been designed from the very beginning with the awareness that Agatha Christie, like Sherlock Holmes, like James Bond and Mr Bean, now has a global following, and that means people from all over the world will be in attendance.”

Vaseem said: “The exhibits showcase different stages of Agatha’s life. There are moments of personal development, moments of literary significance, and especially the spaces that celebrate a life well lived by an author who, aside from being a wonderful novelist, was also, in my opinion and the opinion of many others, a good and noble-hearted woman, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a very proud Englishwoman.”

A popular portrait of Agatha Christie Amit Roy

He spoke of his own connection to Christie.

“I first came across Christie, not in her books, I have to admit, but on screen with the seminal David Suchet series in the ’90s. My father and I would watch these episodes together, which would almost surprise me because my dad didn’t speak much English at all. But halfway through each episode, he would turn to me and point at the screen and tell me in Urdu, his language, ‘That’s the killer.’ And it would be incredible how often he would be correct. He had an unerring sixth sense for murder, and he must have passed it down to me because, of course, I am a crime writer.”

“I write one series which is set in 1950s India, just after India becomes independent, called the Malabar House novels, and they feature India’s first female police detective (Persis Wadia),” he went on. “She’s working with a very handsome English forensic scientist (Archie Blackfinch), and these books explore what happened after the Raj, and what India did next through the vehicle of murder mysteries.”

Agatha Christie speaking on the 10th anniversary of The Mousetrap Amit Roy

He explained: “The style I use, because they were very golden age in tone, borrows heavily from Agatha Christie, so much so that the Observer newspaper said of the first one, Midnight at Malabar House, ‘a splendidly Christieish denouement’. Now I can’t overstate how much this meant to someone like me, growing up as a British Asian, born here, but having lived in India as well in my twenties, to spend 20 odd years trying to get published, and then eventually being published, and then getting to a stage where any aspect of my work might remotely be compared to Christie. And in the wider literary ocean in which I swim, she remains a constant source of inspiration to crime writers, a figure that truly transcends the genre.”

He will curate a discussion, “Christie around the World”, with fellow crime novelists Victoria Dowd and Martin Edwards at the British Library on 3 December 2026.

Agatha Christie novels have been translated into over 100 languages Amit Roy

Earlier, Dame Carol said: “This is the largest exhibition devoted to Christie’s writing to be held in the UK for almost 25 years, bringing together more than 100 items spanning her life and career, including material never displayed before. It’s presented across five immersive settings. It gives visitors an insight into how Christie worked as a writer and brings the world of her fiction very vividly into view. They also encounter adaptations of her work for stage and screen, reflections from contemporary crime writers, broadcasters, and her multiple fans, and fittingly, a few clues and surprises to discover for themselves.”

She declared: “I would also like to say a heartfelt thank you to all the funders who have made this show possible. We are very grateful to Great Western Railway, our lead supporter of the exhibition.”

Trains feature in Christie novels, notably Murder on the Orient Express (1934) and 4.50 from Paddington (1957).

Recreation of the interior of the Orient Express Amit Roy

Albert Finney played Poirot in Murder on the Orient Express in 1974 Amit Roy

Balvinder Chana, who introduced himself to Eastern Eye as a GWR advisory board member, said: “There are a few of my board colleagues here, so we’re representing GWR. The Greater Western Railway runs from Paddington all the way through Berkshire into Devon and Cornwall. Agatha Christie lived in Devon, so we have a natural relationship and responsibility to promote her. Great Western Railway’s business is very much leisure. So, this is a good opportunity for us to promote Agatha Christie’s work for people to travel.”

Balvinder Chana adviser to board of Great Western Railways Amit Roy

Her primary holiday home, Greenway, located on the banks of the River Dart near Galmpton, was bought in 1938 by Christie and her husband. She described it as “the loveliest place in the world”, and it inspired such novels as Dead Man’s Folly (1956) and Towards Zero (1944). The estate was gifted to the National Trust in 2000 and opened to the public in 2009 after its 1950s interiors were restored.

Dame Carol said: “Thanks also to Newby Teas for their support.”

This luxury tea brand is owned by two charities, the N Sethia Foundation and the N Sethia Trust, set up by the Indian entrepreneur. Nirmal Sethia.

Tea is used in Christie novels as a popular method of disguising poisons. As a 24-year-old, Christie volunteered in the Red Cross Hospital in Torquay during the First World War. She worked in the dispensary, where she acquired an intimate knowledge of cyanide, strychnine, digitalis, arsenic and other poisons.

The young Agatha learnt about poisons by working in a dispensary Amit Roy

Dame Carol was followed by Christie’s great grandson, James Pritchard, 56, chairman and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited, who began: “What I love about this exhibition is it’s about the woman.

“Most people think of her as an older woman. They think of her as a Miss Marple character sat in a corner doing some knitting. She was never that woman, and funnily enough, she was a young woman as well. And what you see in this exhibition is the extraordinary breadth of her life. You see the travel she did as a young woman. You see the extraordinary energy she had.

“There are pictures of her surfing. There are pictures of her roller skating….to know the writing, you need to understand the woman. And this this exhibition will help us understand her.

“It is 50 years since my great grandmother died. It is 50 years since the publication of Sleeping Murder (1976), and it’s also 100 years since the publication of The Murder of Roger Ackroyd (1926). Her writing spanned the whole 20th century.”

James Prichard Amit Roy

He admitted: “One of the things I struggle with is, I think she has been underestimated and undervalued her entire life. This exhibition is a reflection of a renewed admiration for her. It seems odd to say these things. She sold over 2 billion books. She is the author of the longest-running play on the West End.

“One of the exhibits is a film of her speaking at the 10th anniversary of the opening of The Mousetrap, and the pride she has that they have made 10 years. And we are now 75 years. What would she think of that? We are 10 years of Witness for the Prosecution (first published as a short story in 1933) (staged) in London County Hall. It’s extraordinary.

The Mousetrap has now been going 75 years Amit Roy

“But here we are, 50 years after her death, celebrating her life with this exhibition. I would like to thank the British Library for putting this on. She is taken more seriously now than she ever has been. I look forward to the next 50 years.”

Agatha Christie: A World of Mystery is at the British Library until 20 June 2027