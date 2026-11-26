Highlights
- Imperial War Museums will explore the contribution of more than 2.5 million south Asians who volunteered during the Second World War.
- The exhibition will feature personal stories, photographs and more than 90 objects, including the medals of Victoria Cross recipient Parkash Singh.
- Hidden History: India's Second World War will run at IWM London from February 12 to September 27, 2027, with free entry.
More than 2.5 million south Asians volunteered to serve during the Second World War, forming what has been described as the largest volunteer army in history. Yet many of their stories remain largely unknown.
A new exhibition at Imperial War Museums (IWM) in London will explore their contribution to the war effort, highlighting the experiences of soldiers, civilians and families whose lives were shaped by the conflict.
Titled Hidden History: India's Second World War, the exhibition will open on February 12, 2027, and run until September 27. It will feature more than 90 objects, alongside photographs, personal accounts and a film by Alina Akbar.
The forgotten contribution of South Asian soldiers
The exhibition will examine how people from territories that now form Bangladesh, India and Pakistan served across Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
Their experiences included the evacuation from Dunkirk, the Burma campaign and the battles of Imphal and Kohima.
One of the stories featured is that of Major Akbar Khan, who led 299 Indian soldiers to safety during the evacuation from Dunkirk in 1940. He later became the first Major General of the independent Pakistan Army in 1947.
The exhibition will also display the medals of Parkash Singh, who received the Victoria Cross for saving fellow soldiers during the Burma campaign.
Beyond the battlefield, it will explore the experiences of civilians caught up in the conflict. Uttam Singh's family, for example, fled Burma following the Japanese invasion in 1942 and travelled around 2,000 kilometres to reach Punjab. His diary and typewriter will be among the objects on display.
Around 500,000 people, most of them Indians, fled Burma during 1941 and 1942.
War, independence and the road to Partition
The exhibition will also explore the political divisions within British India during the war.
While many Indians served with the British forces, others supported the Indian National Army led by Subhas Chandra Bose. Mahatma Gandhi's Quit India Movement also called for an end to British rule.
Among the individuals featured is Rasammah Navarednam, who joined the freedom struggle at the age of 16 before becoming a member of the Rani of Jhansi Regiment, an all-women unit with around 500 members.
The exhibition will also examine the wider consequences of the war, including the Bengal Famine of 1943, which claimed around three million lives, and the events leading to India's independence and Partition in 1947.
Partition triggered widespread violence and mass displacement, with estimates suggesting that up to one million people were killed.
When and where to see the exhibition
Hidden History: India's Second World War will be held at Imperial War Museums London from February 12 to September 27, 2027.
Entry will be free, but advance booking is required. Tickets for IWM members are available now, while public bookings are due to open on Thursday, December 3, 2026.
The exhibition has been co-curated by Squadron Leader (retd) Rana Chhina. An accompanying publication is also scheduled for release on February 11, 2027.