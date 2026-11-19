A PLAY exploring how faith, female desire, and family expectations can spark tension is set to debut in London, as writer and performer Farah Ashraf hopes to challenge how south Asian and Muslim women are represented on stage.
Pink Rabbit follows an 18-year-old British Pakistani woman leading two different lives – as a polite and obedient Muslim daughter at home, while maintaining an account on an adults-only website.
Written and performed by Ashraf, who plays Amna, the 70-minute solo show will run at Soho Theatre from next Tuesday (24), following an award-winning run at the Edinburgh Fringe in August.
Ashraf said the play grew out of her frustration with the limited roles available to south Asian and Muslim women in theatre. “I felt I couldn’t play a character who was exploring sex or her sexuality, or many other taboo topics about being a woman, because there was an assumption attached to being south Asian or Muslim: that you have a more conservative nature,” she told Eastern Eye.
The play began as a five-minute piece Ashraf wrote and performed during her studies. She said the idea reflected an experience shared by many young people who behave differently around their friends, at school or college, and with their families.
Farah Ashraf Stuart Bywater
Social media adds another dimension, allowing people to construct identities that may not reflect the lives they lead offline.
“In this case, she has an online webcam account. Online, you can create an entire personality that no one else has access to,” she said.
Ashraf grew up in south London and lived in rural Pakistan as a teenager. She said the play draws on her experience of moving between different social and cultural worlds.
Pink Rabbit also examines the challenges of discussing sexuality and female desire in conservative family and cultural settings. Ashraf said conversations about sex and sexuality were often treated as taboo in Pakistan, although she acknowledged that attitudes varied between families and communities.
Young people who cannot discuss these subjects openly with their parents may struggle to find reliable advice and support, the writer said. Ashraf described her journey towards understanding her sexuality and identity as a woman as something that came later than it had for some of her peers in London.
“I don’t think these topics are spoken about (in theatre), and they’re not spoken about with complexity on all the different sides,” she said.
Ashraf wanted the play to move beyond a surface-level discussion of sexual ity and examine the uncomfortable experiences and contradictions that can form part of a woman’s journey.
The relationship between Amna and her mother is central to the production, which examines generational differences in attitudes towards shame.
Ashraf performs both characters, while Amna also addresses the audience directly, sharing thoughts she cannot express freely in her family life – about identity, desire and financial freedom.
Pink Rabbit posterStuart Bywater
“Even though the story is not autobiographical, I related it to myself, and that brought truth and authenticity into her life,” she said.
Pink Rabbit was developed into a full-length play and staged at a theatre in Camden, London, before a one-night run at Theatre503 in the capital. It was subsequently performed at the Edinburgh Fringe in August, where it received positive reviews and won a Bestie Award and the Shedload-of-Future Fund 2026.
Ashraf said the response exceeded her expectations, with audiences from different backgrounds connecting with the story. Growing up in the UK and Pakistan gave her a different understanding of identity, culture and religion, which continues to influence her writing. She arrived in England when she was three and returned to Pakistan between the ages of 13 and 17, attending school there before moving back to London.
“Growing up in Britain, in London, as a British Pakistani, and then also living in Pakistan, there are a lot of layers to how you approach your identity, your culture, your religion, everything,” she said. “I like to bring that into the work I create and the stories I write.”
She hopes Pink Rabbit will have a life beyond its London run, with the possibility of a national or international tour and adaptations into other formats.
- Pink Rabbit runs at Soho Theatre (upstairs) from November 24 to December 12.