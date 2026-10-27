Independent review ordered into murder of student Henry Nowak by British Sikh man

Independent review ordered into murder of student Henry Nowak

Nowak was stabbed by British Sikh Vickrum Digwa, who used a large knife, not his kirpan

Police handcuffed the dying 18-year-old and doubted he had been stabbed

Former justice minister Alex Chalk to lead the review

THE GOVERNMENT has ordered an independent review into the murder of Southampton student Henry Nowak, who was stabbed by British Sikh Vickrum Digwa and then handcuffed by police as he lay dying.

Digwa, 23, a British-born Sikh, killed Nowak with a large knife in December. He was also carrying a kirpan, a small ceremonial dagger worn by Sikhs as an article of faith, but it was not the weapon used. He later falsely told police that Nowak had racially abused him.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood said the case had “raised serious and legitimate questions about whether more could have been done to prevent this tragedy” and about “the response of public authorities”.

Police response under scrutiny

Video of Nowak’s final minutes showed a police officer responding to his claim that he had been stabbed with the words: “Don’t think you have, mate”. Moments later, the 18-year-old collapsed and lost consciousness.

Hampshire Constabulary has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The review will be led by former justice minister Alex Chalk, who said he would examine whether officials failed to act on earlier complaints about Digwa’s violent behaviour and how authorities treated Nowak’s family “at a time of unimaginable pain”.

Mahmood said the review would “leave no stone unturned”.

Nowak’s family said they hoped it would “finally uncover the full truth” and deliver “accountability and meaningful change”.

Sentencing and appeal

Digwa was jailed for life in June with a minimum term of 21 years. He is expected to have an appeal against his sentence heard in November.

His mother, an Indian national, was jailed for three years for helping him by removing the knife he used. She is expected to be released early.

Unrest and political row

The case was seized on by anti-immigration figures, including Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and US billionaire Elon Musk, and led to unrest in Southampton in which protesters threw bricks at police.

(With inputs from agencies)