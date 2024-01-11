‘Curry & Cyanide’ review: Fascinating look into the mind of a female serial killer

CURRY & CYANIDE: THE JOLLY JOSEPH CASE

By: Asjad Nazir

A GREAT documentary film will narrate an astonishing story in such detail that it makes you think it can’t possibly be true even though you know it is. This film, now streaming on Netflix, belongs to that category.

This true crime story is set in a sleepy village in Kerala, India, that becomes the centre of attention when a housewife named Jolly Joseph is accused of six murders. With witness testimony, including from close family and police, the documentary tells the story of a duplicitous woman, who married into a household under false pretences and allegedly murdered her mother-in-law in order to keep her deceitful past covered up.

Between 2002 and 2016, her father-in-law, uncle and husband all died under mysterious circumstances, along with the wife and baby of a man Joseph wanted to marry.

The documentary also shines a spotlight on an alleged lover, who may have provided her with the cyanide she used to poison the various victims in order to cover her tracks, inherit a property and marry a man she desired.

With archive photos, first-hand testimonials, including from her son, the mass media coverage that transpired and expert analysis, the gripping documentary lays bare the machinations of a shocking serial killer who showed little remorse.

What makes the story even more fascinating is that the heinous crimes were allegedly committed by a female in a country where most murderers are men. Great editing and direction ensure the film moves along at a swift pace, keeping you engaged till the end.

It also shines a light on the dark side of Kerala, a state that is globally associated with wellness, nature and peace. Dubbed in English, the documentary is a must-watch for true crime fans .