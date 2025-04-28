Who is the fentanyl killer? ITV’s 'The Essex Millionaire Murders' reveals the chilling truth

From April 28th, viewers across the country will be gripped by The Essex Millionaire Murders, a new two-part ITV documentary uncovering the twisted crimes of Luke D’Wit, the man now known as Britain’s “fentanyl killer”.

The story is as horrifying as it is fascinating. D’Wit, a seemingly helpful IT consultant from Mersea Island, was hiding a dark and calculating mind. Over the course of several years, he built a web of lies around Carol and Stephen Baxter, a wealthy couple who considered him a close friend. What they could never have known was that D’Wit was plotting their murders, motivated by greed and a chilling lack of empathy.

In April 2023, the Baxters were found dead in their home. There were no signs of injury, no obvious cause of death. Only weeks later did toxicology reports reveal the horrifying truth — both had been poisoned with lethal doses of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

Luke D’Wit had secretly administered the drug after spending months controlling Carol’s medication under the guise of helping her manage an autoimmune disease. Posing as a fictional doctor named "Andrea Bowden," among other false identities, he convinced Carol to trust him completely, even encouraging her to cut ties with family members. In reality, D’Wit was tightening his grip over the couple’s lives — and ultimately, their deaths.

- YouTube YouTube/Essex Police

The new ITV series, airing on 28th and 29th April at 9 pm, reveals just how complex and sinister D’Wit's plan was. Not only did he poison the couple, but he also forged a fake will to ensure he would inherit their business, Cazsplash, and much of their estate. Detectives found evidence that D’Wit had even placed a camera inside the Baxters’ home to monitor their final hours, ensuring his deadly plan succeeded.

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby, who led the investigation, describes D’Wit as "one of the most dangerous men" he has ever encountered. Without traditional evidence like a weapon or a bloody crime scene, Essex Police had to painstakingly piece together a case built on digital footprints, forged documents, and D’Wit's own tangled lies.

The documentary features interviews with key detectives, legal experts, and family members, offering a detailed look at how the case unfolded. Particularly harrowing are the accounts from Ellie Baxter, the couple’s daughter, who discovered her parents’ bodies and was initially treated as a suspect before being cleared of any involvement. Her story adds another layer of emotional depth to an already devastating case.

D’Wit’s trial at Chelmsford Crown Court lasted nearly six weeks, culminating in a unanimous guilty verdict for both murders. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 37 years, ensuring he will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The Essex Millionaire Murders is not just a true crime story. It is a chilling reminder of how trust can be manipulated, how appearances can deceive, and how dangerous a calculated mind can be when left unchecked.

As the first episode airs on 28th April, many will be left asking how someone so seemingly ordinary could commit such extraordinary evil. The programme is expected to spark huge public interest, with many likely searching online for details about the “fentanyl killer” and the tragic deaths of Carol and Stephen Baxter.

Both parts of The Essex Millionaire Murders will also be available to stream on ITVX immediately after broadcast.