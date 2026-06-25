Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy as fans revisit her ‘child will be my universe’ comment

The news comes as Maa Inti Bangaaram continues its successful box-office run

Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy as fans revisit her ‘child will be my universe’ comment

The actress confirmed on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru

X/ Teamtwts2
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 25, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu has confirmed she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru.
  • The actress announced she will take a maternity break after completing her current projects.
  • A 2018 interview has resurfaced in which she said her future child would become “my universe”.
  • The news comes as Maa Inti Bangaaram continues its successful box-office run.

For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the announcement of her first pregnancy is more than a personal milestone. It is also the fulfilment of a vision she spoke about years ago, when she openly said motherhood would one day take priority over everything else in her life.

The actress confirmed on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru and will step away from acting temporarily after wrapping up her ongoing commitments.

A life chapter Samantha spoke about years ago

While the pregnancy news has delighted fans, it has also brought renewed attention to comments Samantha made in 2018 about her hopes for motherhood.

In an interview with Film Companion, the actress said that when she eventually became a parent, her child would become the centre of her world. Drawing from her own childhood experiences, she explained that she wanted to give her future child opportunities and support she felt she had lacked growing up.

She also admitted that she expected motherhood to reshape her priorities, saying she would likely dedicate the first few years entirely to raising her child.

Those remarks have resurfaced widely following her announcement, with many fans pointing out that her decision to take maternity leave reflects the values she expressed long before pregnancy became a reality.

Pregnancy confirmed during film success celebrations

Samantha shared the news at the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad, where she revealed that she would be taking a short break from work because of her pregnancy.

The actress assured supporters that the break would be temporary and that she planned to return to films after maternity leave.

The announcement was met with warm applause, while Raj Nidimoru, seated beside her, smiled as the couple shared the news publicly for the first time.

The confirmation ends weeks of rumours that had been circulating online. Social media users had speculated about a possible pregnancy after videos from recent Maa Inti Bangaaram promotional events prompted discussion among fans.

Reports suggest Samantha is in her first trimester and is expected to welcome her baby later this year.

A personal milestone alongside a professional high

The announcement arrives during a strong phase in Samantha’s career. Directed by Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram has enjoyed a successful theatrical run, performing steadily in both domestic and international markets.

As the film continues to draw audiences, Samantha is preparing for a different role that she has spoken about with anticipation for years. Her latest announcement suggests that, despite the demands of a successful screen career, motherhood remains the chapter she always intended to place first.

successmotherhoodraj nidimorusamantha ruth prabhu
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Maimuna-Memon-actress
Entertainment

Maimuna Memon: Stepping away from technology has been a real pleasure

Waleed-Akhtar-esh-alladi
Entertainment

Waleed Akhtar says The P Word more relevant than ever

Asif Khan Planet Omar
Entertainment

Asif Khan: Planet Omar gives British Muslims a voice on stage

More For You

Whitney Houston estate challenges Oprah Winfrey’s account of 2009 stage fall: ‘She was absolutely not high’

Representatives described the suggestion that Houston was under the influence as “inaccurate and unfair”

Getty Images

Whitney Houston estate challenges Oprah Winfrey’s account of 2009 stage fall: ‘She was absolutely not high’

Highlights

  • Whitney Houston’s estate has disputed Oprah Winfrey’s claim that the singer had relapsed when she fell during a 2009 television appearance.
  • Winfrey said at Cannes Lions that Houston was “back on drugs” during the interview.
  • The estate insists the fall happened during a sound check because of poor visibility and an unfamiliar stage setup.
  • Representatives described the suggestion that Houston was under the influence as “inaccurate and unfair”.

Whitney Houston’s estate has pushed back against comments made by Oprah Winfrey about the singer’s 2009 appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show, arguing that a long-discussed stage fall has been wrongly linked to Houston’s past struggles with substance abuse.

The disagreement centres on a recent account shared by Winfrey, who suggested Houston had relapsed at the time of the interview. The estate has firmly rejected that version of events, saying the singer’s fall had nothing to do with drug use.

Keep ReadingShow less