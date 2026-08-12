Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Nitin Ganatra dedicates Celebrity MasterChef appearance to his late mum: “She was the best cook in the world”

He is among the celebrities competing in the second week of Celebrity MasterChef 2026

Nitin Ganatra dedicates Celebrity MasterChef appearance to his late mum: “She was the best cook in the world”

Ganatra recently won Best Actor at this year’s ACTAs for his role in Apnas

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 12, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Nitin Ganatra is among the celebrities competing in the second week of Celebrity MasterChef 2026.
  • The actor said he is taking part in honour of his mother, whom he described as “the best cook in the world”.
  • Ganatra recently won Best Actor at this year’s ACTAs for his role in Apnas.

Nitin Ganatra is taking his family connection to food into the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen, with the actor dedicating his appearance on the BBC show to his late mother.

Ganatra is one of five celebrities competing in the second week of the 2026 series, alongside Donna Preston, Emily Steel, Eric Underwood and YouTuber TommyInnit. This year's competition sees Grace Dent return as a judge alongside new judge Giorgio Locatelli.

Ganatra is doing Celebrity MasterChef for his mum

Explaining why he wanted to take part, Ganatra said: “I’m doing it for my mum who I was extremely close to. She was the best cook in the world.”

The actor said food has always been central to his family, recalling that the first question his mother would ask was: “What do you want to eat?”

His relationship with cooking has also evolved in recent years. Ganatra, who is vegetarian and pre-diabetic, said he has undergone what he described as a “food revolution”, exploring ways to make his cooking healthier.

He describes his style as “improvised, creative, not very attractive but it tastes incredible”, adding that his mother and sister taught him how to blend spices and influenced his love of Indian cuisine.

His cooking roots go back to Kenya

Ganatra was born in Kenya and grew up eating foods including cassava and yam, while his siblings would pick mangoes from the trees.

He learnt to cook poppadoms when he was seven, while his mother's garlic pickle remains one of his favourite family recipes.

The actor said he has tried to eat “clean” in recent years and has become interested in gut health. He now looks for ways to prepare Indian food with less oil and uses dates instead of sugar.

His comfort food is curry made with a tin of Heinz beans, which he learnt to make when he was younger. He also counts cheese among his favourite foods and enjoys it with raw garlic.

Ganatra enters the kitchen after an ACTA win

Ganatra's Celebrity MasterChef appearance comes after a notable achievement in his acting career. At this year's ACTAs, he won Best Actor for playing Aslam Khan in the British Asian crime drama Apnas.

In the series, Ganatra plays a taxi driver and father dealing with family pressures and his son's choices.

Away from the competition, Ganatra has one clear boundary in the kitchen: meat and fish are off the menu. The lifelong vegetarian joked that he “wouldn’t know what to do with a fish” and said his fridge would be filled with vegetarian food.

He also admitted that his biggest guilty pleasure is Walker's cheese and onion crisps.

celebrity masterchefactorfamilymothernitin ganatra
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Arvind-Ethan-David
Entertainment

Sikh detective takes centre stage in Arvind Ethan David's debut novel

Charlie Jeer: Music should make people feel good
Entertainment

Charlie Jeer: Music should make people feel good

Aamir Khan reflects on path from stage to stardom at BFI Southbank event
Entertainment

Aamir Khan reflects on path from stage to stardom at BFI Southbank event

harpz-kaur-surinderella
Entertainment

Harpz Kaur brings Bollywood magic to Surinderella

More For You

Superman star Nicholas Hoult set to play one of 'Harry Potter’s' most memorable villains

The actor is expected to appear in the second season

Getty Images

Superman star Nicholas Hoult set to play one of 'Harry Potter’s' most memorable villains

Highlights

  • Nicholas Hoult has reportedly been cast as Gilderoy Lockhart in HBO’s Harry Potter series.
  • The actor is expected to appear in the second season, based on Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
  • Hoult recently played Lex Luthor in Superman.

Nicholas Hoult is reportedly taking on a very different kind of villain after his turn as Lex Luthor in Superman. The British actor has been cast as Gilderoy Lockhart in HBO’s new Harry Potter series, according to multiple entertainment outlets including Variety.

Hoult is expected to make his debut as the flamboyant Defence Against the Dark Arts professor in the second season, which will adapt Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Keep ReadingShow less