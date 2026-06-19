Highlights

Samantha Ruth Prabhu impresses in a rare female-led mass-action role

The film blends family drama, humour and action in a 1980s setting

Strong performances and technical finesse keep the narrative engaging

Familiar storytelling prevents the film from reaching its full potential

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has long demonstrated her versatility across genres, but Maa Inti Bangaaram gives her the opportunity to embrace a full-fledged action-star persona. The result is one of the film's biggest strengths, even if the story surrounding her struggles to match her screen presence.

Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film combines the warmth of a family drama with the scale of a commercial action entertainer. While it delivers several enjoyable moments and a compelling central performance, an overfamiliar narrative keeps it from becoming a standout entry in the genre.

Samantha embraces a powerful new avatar

Set in the 1980s, the story follows Swarna, a woman desperate to find acceptance within her husband's traditional joint family while concealing a past that threatens to disrupt her newfound happiness.

Introduced as the picture of domestic grace, Swarna initially appears to fit the mould of the ideal daughter-in-law. Yet the film gradually reveals a tougher side, allowing Samantha to shift effortlessly between family drama and action spectacle.

The domestic portions are often entertaining, particularly as Swarna navigates expectations around cooking, household responsibilities and fitting into a close-knit family. Through these moments, the film subtly comments on the pressures women face while maintaining a light and humorous tone.

Supporting characters, including a competitive co-sister, a critical mother-in-law and an idealised daughter-in-law figure, add flavour to the family dynamic. Swarna's interactions with her childhood friend Kiranmayee and Anasuya generate some of the film's most enjoyable scenes.

A strong premise that loses momentum

The film's central idea, a woman attempting to escape a troubled past while building a new life, offers plenty of potential. The screenplay steadily builds anticipation around Swarna's hidden history, teasing audiences with glimpses of action and danger.

However, when the truth finally emerges, the payoff feels less impactful than expected. The narrative relies on a familiar action-drama template, and some of its twists lack the emotional weight needed to fully justify the suspense.

The relationship between Swarna and her husband, played by Diganth, could have benefited from greater depth, particularly given how important it is to the emotional core of the story.

Meanwhile, Gulshan Devaiah's Karna emerges as a more fully realised character. His manipulative and menacing presence gives the film much of its dramatic tension, even if certain aspects of his storyline remain underexplored.

Performances and visuals keep it engaging

Even when the screenplay falters, the performances ensure the film remains watchable.

Samantha anchors the narrative with confidence, making both the emotional and physical demands of the role look effortless. Gulshan Devaiah is effective as the antagonist, while Manjusha and Sree Mukhi provide several memorable moments. Gautami also leaves an impression despite limited screen time.

The film benefits from strong technical contributions as well. Ullas Hydur's production design and Om Prakash's cinematography recreate the 1980s with style and authenticity, while Santhosh Narayanan's score moves comfortably between family-drama sentiment and action-film intensity.

Some heavy-handed symbolism and a few plot inconsistencies dilute the impact, but they do not derail the experience entirely.

Ultimately, Maa Inti Bangaaram works best as a showcase for Samantha's ability to command a commercial action film. While the screenplay does not fully capitalise on its promising premise, the actor's convincing action-star turn and the film's entertaining blend of family drama and action make it a worthwhile watch.