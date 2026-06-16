Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 'Maa Inti Bangaram' recovers budget before release, boosts female-led Telugu cinema

Highlights

Maa Inti Bangaram has recovered its full investment ahead of its June 19 release

Strong demand for theatrical and non-theatrical rights helped the film break even before hitting cinemas

Industry estimates place the film's budget at around £1.7 million (₹20 crore)

The project marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu's return to theatres after three years

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram has already achieved a rare commercial feat before arriving in cinemas, with the makers confirming that the project has recovered its full investment ahead of its release this week.

The Nandini Reddy-directed drama, which releases on June 19, has attracted strong interest from buyers across theatrical and non-theatrical markets. According to the producers, all major rights deals were finalised before release, allowing the film to recoup its costs without relying on box-office collections.

While the makers have not disclosed the exact amount recovered, industry estimates have previously placed the film's budget at around £1.7 million (₹20 crore), suggesting the project has already crossed its break-even point before reaching audiences.

Strong demand drives early recovery

The film's team said sustained demand for distribution, satellite and digital rights helped secure the recovery.

According to the makers, buyers across territories and platforms showed confidence in the project from an early stage, leading to competitive negotiations and the successful closure of all major agreements ahead of release.

The team described the outcome as an encouraging sign for female-led Telugu cinema at a time when market conditions remain challenging.

“For a female-led Telugu film in the current market, this is a strong commercial signal,” the makers said in a statement.

“The rights were packaged early, buyers were engaged well in advance, and every deal was closed with the intention of making it successful together with our distributors and buyers.”

Producer hails vote of confidence

Producer Himank Duvvuru said the pre-release recovery reflected the industry's faith in the film and its leading star.

“Recovering our full investment before the film even hits screens is a testament to the belief the market has placed in Maa Inti Bangaram,” he said.

“For a female-led Telugu film, this kind of response from buyers across territories and platforms is truly gratifying.”

Duvvuru added that the production house had backed both the story and Samantha's screen presence from the outset.

“To see that conviction reflected commercially means everything,” he said.

Nandini Reddy promises fans a bigger Samantha

Director Nandini Reddy, who previously worked with Samantha on Jabardasth and Oh! Baby, spoke about their long-standing creative partnership at a recent event.

Reflecting on their collaborations, she said Samantha had brought two of their three films together to her and placed considerable trust in her vision.

“I hope I have lived up to it,” Reddy said.

“You will all see the Sam you like, times 10, on June 19. That's a promise.”

Maa Inti Bangaram marks Samantha's return to the big screen following her 2023 releases Shaakuntalam and Kushi. Since then, she has starred in the streaming series Citadel: Honey Bunny opposite Varun Dhawan and made a cameo appearance in Subham, a film she also produced.

Created by Raj and directed by Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaram is produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj and Himank Duvvuru under the Tralala Moving Pictures banner.